CSUMB and Pebble Beach Company Announce $1.4 Million Scholars Program

In a venture to strengthen the workforce and cultivate future industry leaders, California State University at Monterey Bay (CSUMB) and Pebble Beach Company have announced the launch of the Pebble Beach Scholars Program. A $1.4 million hospitality initiative, it is designed to offer financial support, housing, internships, and career development for students partaking in CSUMB’s Sustainable Hospitality Management program.

Strengthening Industry-Academia Collaboration

The program aims to fortify the existing partnership between CSUMB and Pebble Beach Company, a renowned resort company. The inaugural cohort, commencing in fall 2024, will comprise eight students who will receive an annual fund of up to $5,000 for tuition, books, and other academic expenses. Further, to facilitate summer internships and work opportunities, housing will be provided during academic breaks.

Shaping the Future of the Hospitality Industry

Since 2019, Pebble Beach Company has hosted over 60 CSUMB students for internships, viewing the scholars program as an extension of this thriving collaboration. David Stivers, CEO of Pebble Beach Company, underscored the challenges the hospitality sector grappled with during the COVID-19 pandemic, witnessing many workers exit their jobs. The scholars program aims to counter this by creating a talent pipeline for the company while simultaneously supporting students’ education.

Expansion Plans

CSUMB President Vanya Quiñones announced plans to proliferate similar scholars programs, with a target to engage 700-750 students across various fields over the next three years. This represents an ambitious aim to involve 10% of the student body in regional workforce development. As the program unfolds, it is poised to have a significant impact on the local workforce, the university’s student body, and the future of the hospitality industry.