CSU Palm Desert Campus Awards University Legacy Scholarship to Four Students

In a significant stride towards promoting accessible higher education, California State University (CSU), San Bernardino’s Palm Desert Campus has awarded four of its first-year students with the esteemed University Legacy Scholarship. This scholarship will cover their comprehensive tuition and fees for four years, once other financial aids are accounted for.

Award Recipients and Selection Criteria

The fortunate recipients of this year’s scholarship are Kimberly Justo, Alessandra Ramos, Daniela Rodriguez, and Lissbeth Vega. These students were cherry-picked based on a combination of their academic brilliance, leadership abilities, and commendable community service. They join the ranks of more than 20 students who, over the past six years, have reaped the benefits of this scholarship.

Enabling Access to Education in Coachella Valley

The University Legacy Scholarship is a beacon of hope for students hailing from the Coachella Valley. It is specifically designed to provide students from the Coachella Valley Unified School District, Desert Sands Unified School District, and Palm Springs Unified School District, along with accredited private and online schools in the region, with the opportunity to pursue higher education without the burden of financial constraints.

Recipient Expresses Gratitude

Recipient Daniela Rodriguez voiced her deep gratitude for the scholarship, stating that it brings her a step closer to her aspirations and provides the necessary support and guidance for her to succeed. She has also expressed her desire to contribute to the campus and her community in a more significant way. The scholarship has undoubtedly lit a fire under her ambitions, propelling her towards her goals.

The University Legacy Scholarship continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the futures of students in the Coachella Valley, proving that education should be a right, not a privilege. Prospective applicants for the next round of scholarships are encouraged to apply before the deadline on March 31, with more details available on the CSUSB Palm Desert Campus website.