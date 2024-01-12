Crunchyroll Broadens One Piece’s English Dub Offerings: Episodes 1037-1048 Release Imminent

Crunchyroll, the popular anime streaming service, has revealed its latest expansion of English dub offerings for the globally renowned anime series One Piece. Starting January 16th, 2024, episodes 1037 to 1048 will be available, delivering a fresh wave of excitement among fans worldwide. The release corresponds to Season 14/Voyage 13 of the home video edition.

Global Access

The new English dub episodes will be accessible to audiences across various regions. This includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, and Southeast Asia, marking a significant stride in making this beloved anime more accessible to international fans.

The Creative Team

The block of episodes in question was directed by Konosuke Uda and Munehisa Sakai. Hirohiko Uesaka led the series composition, while Noboru Koizumi was responsible for the character designs. The creative team’s collective effort ensures that the One Piece universe continues to captivate its audience with its unique blend of adventure, camaraderie, and high-seas action.

Star-Studded Voice Cast

The main Japanese voice cast of the series features prominent actors such as Mayumi Tanaka and Akemi Okamura. The English dub, on the other hand, boasts talents like Colleen Clinkenbeard and Christopher R. Sabat, who lend their voices to Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro, respectively. Their performances breathe life into these iconic characters, making the One Piece narrative all the more engaging.

One Piece, which first premiered in 1999, follows the rollercoaster journey of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew as they scour the world, braving countless dangers in search of the legendary treasure One Piece. Left by the Pirate King Gold Roger, this treasure is the key to claiming the coveted title of Pirate King. As the series progresses, viewers are treated to a saga of friendship, courage, and the unyielding human spirit, all set against a backdrop of a world teeming with wonder and danger.