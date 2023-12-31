en English
Business

Crude Oil Sees Annual Decline Amid War and OPEC+ Production Cuts

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:35 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:06 pm EST
Crude oil has concluded 2023 with a 10% annual decline, marking its first drop in three years. The fall persists despite the war-induced market fluctuations and OPEC+’s production cut strategy. Notably, the front-month Nymex crude for February delivery slipped to $71.65 per barrel, translating to a 10.7% year-over-year decrease. In a similar vein, front-month Brent Crude for March delivery dipped 10.3% to land at $77.04 per barrel.

Energy Commodities Continue Downtrend

Alongside crude oil, other energy commodities also registered a significant decline. Gasoline futures receded 14.5% to pitch at $2.1026 per gallon, while heating oil witnessed a substantial 24.1% decline to $2.5531 per gallon year-over-year. The heaviest drop was noted in natural gas, which plummeted 43.8% to $2.514 per million British thermal units (MMBtu).

Challenges to Oil Price Stability

Throughout the year, despite events such as the attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Red Sea shipping vessels that momentarily escalated prices, achieving consistent gains has been a complex task. Analysts attribute this instability to concerns over potential oversupply and insufficient demand. Market experts suggest OPEC+ may reconsider its production cut strategy, as it risks ceding market share to U.S. producers who have ramped up output to record-breaking levels.

Forecasts and Market Performance

The International Energy Agency’s December outlook forecasts non-OPEC+ oil production to outstrip demand growth in 2024. Global oil demand is expected to increase by 1.1 million barrels per day, while non-OPEC+ output is projected to grow by 1.2 million barrels per day. Given the backdrop of these market fluctuations, the energy sector experienced a 4.1% decline, making it the second-worst performer on the S&P 500 for the year.

Performers and Underperformers in the Energy Sector

The report also highlights the top gainers and decliners in the energy and natural resources sectors for 2023. Companies such as NGL Energy Partners and Atlas Lithium witnessed substantial increases. In contrast, firms like Nine Energy Service and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust faced significant losses.

In conclusion, 2023 was a tumultuous year for the oil markets, characterized by a series of events that led to a significant decline in crude oil prices. While some companies managed to navigate these challenges successfully, others were less fortunate.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

