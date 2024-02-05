Crown Holdings Forecasts Lower Adjusted Diluted EPS for 2024 Amidst Declining Demand

In a sobering revelation, Crown Holdings, a leading manufacturer of packaging products, has announced a forthcoming dip in its adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the full year 2024. The firm anticipates its EPS to settle between $5.80 and $6.20, falling short of the consensus expectations of $6.80.

A decline in demand

The reduced earnings forecast is primarily attributed to a marked decrease in demand for the company's beverage can making equipment and its North American aerosol businesses. This decline is a clear reflection of the persistent pressures on consumers across most markets. The company's performance in 2023, with an adjusted diluted EPS of $5.86, sets a comparative benchmark for the expected performance in 2024.

Financial outlook for 2024

Apart from the EPS forecast, Crown Holdings has outlined other financial parameters for 2024. The company predicts a tax rate of approximately 25% for the year. It also expects to generate approximately $1.23 billion in cash from operating activities.

First quarter expectations

As for the first quarter of 2024, the company paints a similarly grim picture. The forecasted adjusted diluted EPS ranges from $0.90 to $1.00, a figure considerably lower than the consensus estimate of $1.43.

The situation mirrors the company's fourth-quarter results, where revenue dipped by 5.1% and the adjusted earnings per share guidance decreased, missing analysts' expectations. The dwindling demand for beverage can equipment signals a shift in consumer behavior and spending, necessitating a reevaluation of strategies to adapt to these new market trends.