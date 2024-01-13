Crowell & Moring’s International Trade Group: Navigating the Evolving Landscape of Trade Laws

International trade laws and policies continue to evolve with Crowell & Moring’s International Trade Group at the forefront of these changes. The firm recently announced several updates and engagements that underline its expertise and contribution to the international trade dialogue.

Nicole Succar Joins ACSS NY Chapter Board

In a significant development, Crowell & Moring partner, Nicole Succar, has been appointed to the Board of the Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists’ New York Chapter. Succar’s nomination underscores her proficiency in economic sanctions and anti-money laundering, further solidifying her position as an industry leader.

Jana del-Cerro’s Involvement in NYU Law Event

Another Crowell partner, Jana del-Cerro, will participate in a panel discussion at an NYU Law event. The discussion will focus on export control enforcement and will feature insights from both government and private sector experts, including Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement Matthew Axelrod and Director of the Office of Export Enforcement John Sonderman.

Updates on Export Controls and Tariff Exclusions

The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) published FAQs about the export controls on semiconductors and advanced computing items, addressing the interim final rules from October 13, 2022. In another development, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) extended Section 301 tariff exclusions until May 31, 2024, and opened a docket for public comments on these exclusions.

Legislative Developments and Sanctions

The legislative landscape also saw changes with the introduction of the Customs Modernization Act of 2023 by Senate Finance Committee members. This act aims to strengthen the Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) authority and enforcement capabilities. On the sanctions front, BIS added 13 entities to its Unverified List, all under the destination of China, due to unverified bona fides. The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced sanctions against two former Afghan government officials and 44 associated entities under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act on account of transnational corruption. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) added three Chinese companies to the UFLPA Entity List to counter forced labor practices in supply chains.

In conclusion, Crowell & Moring continues to contribute to the conversation on international trade with speaking engagements and commentary on significant trade cases and trends, thus reaffirming its position as a leading authority in the field.