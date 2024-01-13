en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Crowell & Moring’s International Trade Group: Navigating the Evolving Landscape of Trade Laws

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:53 am EST
Crowell & Moring’s International Trade Group: Navigating the Evolving Landscape of Trade Laws

International trade laws and policies continue to evolve with Crowell & Moring’s International Trade Group at the forefront of these changes. The firm recently announced several updates and engagements that underline its expertise and contribution to the international trade dialogue.

Nicole Succar Joins ACSS NY Chapter Board

In a significant development, Crowell & Moring partner, Nicole Succar, has been appointed to the Board of the Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists’ New York Chapter. Succar’s nomination underscores her proficiency in economic sanctions and anti-money laundering, further solidifying her position as an industry leader.

Jana del-Cerro’s Involvement in NYU Law Event

Another Crowell partner, Jana del-Cerro, will participate in a panel discussion at an NYU Law event. The discussion will focus on export control enforcement and will feature insights from both government and private sector experts, including Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement Matthew Axelrod and Director of the Office of Export Enforcement John Sonderman.

Updates on Export Controls and Tariff Exclusions

The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) published FAQs about the export controls on semiconductors and advanced computing items, addressing the interim final rules from October 13, 2022. In another development, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) extended Section 301 tariff exclusions until May 31, 2024, and opened a docket for public comments on these exclusions.

Legislative Developments and Sanctions

The legislative landscape also saw changes with the introduction of the Customs Modernization Act of 2023 by Senate Finance Committee members. This act aims to strengthen the Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) authority and enforcement capabilities. On the sanctions front, BIS added 13 entities to its Unverified List, all under the destination of China, due to unverified bona fides. The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced sanctions against two former Afghan government officials and 44 associated entities under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act on account of transnational corruption. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) added three Chinese companies to the UFLPA Entity List to counter forced labor practices in supply chains.

In conclusion, Crowell & Moring continues to contribute to the conversation on international trade with speaking engagements and commentary on significant trade cases and trends, thus reaffirming its position as a leading authority in the field.

0
China International Affairs United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
4 mins ago
China Leverages CAFTA and RCEP for Tariff-Free Yarn Import from Vietnam
In a significant move that underscores the strength of international trade agreements, China has successfully imported six tonnes of blended yarn tariff-free from Vietnam. The import, facilitated through the border city of Dongxing in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, is a testament to the power of economic cooperation and the seamless exchange of goods across borders.
China Leverages CAFTA and RCEP for Tariff-Free Yarn Import from Vietnam
Camsing Fraud Case Concludes: Life Sentence for Controlling Shareholder
21 mins ago
Camsing Fraud Case Concludes: Life Sentence for Controlling Shareholder
Macron's Sip of Yingde Black Tea: A Symbol of Rural Revitalization
56 mins ago
Macron's Sip of Yingde Black Tea: A Symbol of Rural Revitalization
CSRC: Regulating IPO Approvals Amidst Market Fluctuations in 2023
8 mins ago
CSRC: Regulating IPO Approvals Amidst Market Fluctuations in 2023
Italian Cuisine Wins Over Young Chinese, Maritime Disruptions Pose Threat
10 mins ago
Italian Cuisine Wins Over Young Chinese, Maritime Disruptions Pose Threat
California Students Marvel at Technological Advances During Qingdao Port Visit
12 mins ago
California Students Marvel at Technological Advances During Qingdao Port Visit
Latest Headlines
World News
Unpacking the EU Leadership Selection Process: The Case of Klaus Iohannis
15 seconds
Unpacking the EU Leadership Selection Process: The Case of Klaus Iohannis
Harry Swan to Ride Promising Horse Romeo Coolio: A Potential Game-Changer
36 seconds
Harry Swan to Ride Promising Horse Romeo Coolio: A Potential Game-Changer
Alexandra Popp Speaks Out: German Women's Soccer Team's World Cup Exit
37 seconds
Alexandra Popp Speaks Out: German Women's Soccer Team's World Cup Exit
Poplar Iceland Supermarket Branch Closed Over Health Risks from Mouse Activity
1 min
Poplar Iceland Supermarket Branch Closed Over Health Risks from Mouse Activity
Preference Falsification: The Hidden Dissent Behind DEI Ideology
1 min
Preference Falsification: The Hidden Dissent Behind DEI Ideology
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
1 min
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
Poku-Adusei Denies Allegations of Links to Togbe Afede XIV Amid NPP Primaries
2 mins
Poku-Adusei Denies Allegations of Links to Togbe Afede XIV Amid NPP Primaries
Ons Jabeur vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva: An Intriguing Clash at the Australian Open
2 mins
Ons Jabeur vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva: An Intriguing Clash at the Australian Open
PM Modi's Statement Highlights Shift from Scams to Mega Projects: A New Age for India
2 mins
PM Modi's Statement Highlights Shift from Scams to Mega Projects: A New Age for India
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
57 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app