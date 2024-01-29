Crowdfunding for Disaster Relief: A Tale of Inequitable Aid

Recent research has thrown a spotlight on the disparities evident in the distribution of crowdfunding aid for disaster relief through platforms like GoFundMe. The study reveals a stark reality: wealthier individuals often receive significantly more support than their less affluent counterparts. A situation that became glaringly apparent in the aftermath of the 2021 Marshall Fire in Colorado.

Favoring the Wealthy

The study shows that survivors from wealthier echelons—those with household incomes above $150,000—received, on average, 28 percent more funds than those with incomes below $75,000. This lopsided distribution of aid underscores the inherent inequities in crowdfunding platforms, which seem to favor the affluent while leaving the less privileged in a lurch.

Role of Affluent Social Networks

The reason for this imbalance in aid, according to the research, can be traced back to the social networks of the wealthier survivors. Individuals with more resources tend to have larger and more affluent social networks, which allow them to gather more donations. The ability of these networks to contribute more money ultimately results in wealthier survivors receiving a larger slice of the crowdfunding pie.

Limitations of Private Charity

Emily Gallagher, an assistant professor of finance and real estate at the University of Colorado Boulder, raises concerns about the limitations of this form of private charity in addressing funding gaps post-disasters. Crowdfunding, while an effective tool in mobilizing resources, seems to favor higher-income survivors, hence exacerbating the financial challenges faced by the less affluent in the aftermath of a disaster. Gallagher's observations serve as a cautionary note against over-reliance on private charity for disaster relief, emphasizing the need for more equitable forms of aid.