Crossbridge by Toll Brothers Launches in Vero Beach: Luxury Living Meets Prime Location

Toll Brothers, a renowned luxury home builder, has announced the launch of Crossbridge, its latest community project situated at 6778 68th Square in the heart of Vero Beach. This prestigious new development promises homeowners an unparalleled living experience, combining modern single-story homes with a suite of high-end amenities, all nestled in a prime coastal location.

Advertisment

Strategic Location and Design Excellence

The strategic placement of Crossbridge near major thoroughfares such as US Route 1, State Road A1A, and Interstate 95 ensures residents will enjoy easy access to notable Florida destinations including Winter Beach, Port Canaveral, West Palm Beach, Orlando, and the scenic East Coast. Additionally, the close proximity to the 69th Street kayak launch offers outdoor enthusiasts direct access to the Indian River waterways, enriching the community's appeal with a touch of nature's best. "The homes in Crossbridge are designed for today's home buyers, including brand new single-story floor plans with three-car garages, in a prestigious location," stated , Division President of Toll Brothers in .

Unmatched Community Amenities

Advertisment

Future residents of Crossbridge can look forward to a variety of on-site amenities that are set to elevate the living experience to new heights. An amenity center, resort-style swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, playground, and courts for pickleball and other sports are among the highlights. This focus on creating a vibrant, active community underscores Toll Brothers' commitment to not just building homes, but fostering environments where lifestyles flourish. The proximity to shopping, dining, arts and entertainment venues, as well as schools in the , further ensures a convenient and enriched living experience for all ages.

A Desirable Community in the Making

With its blend of luxury home designs, thoughtful amenities, and a location that offers both convenience and natural beauty, Crossbridge by Toll Brothers is poised to become one of Vero Beach's most desirable communities. "We are excited to bring our stunning home designs and thoughtful amenities to this very special community in desirable Vero Beach," concluded . As the project moves forward, prospective home buyers are encouraged to consider the unique opportunity that Crossbridge presents for an ideal coastal lifestyle in one of Florida's most coveted destinations.

As Crossbridge takes shape, it represents more than just a new housing development; it's a testament to Toll Brothers' vision of creating sophisticated, well-appointed communities that respond to the desires and needs of today's homeowners. With its well-thought-out design, strategic location, and comprehensive amenities, Crossbridge is set to redefine luxury living in Vero Beach.