Cross Country Healthcare to Discuss Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results in Upcoming Conference Call

Healthcare industry leader Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has announced its forthcoming quarterly conference call slated for February 21, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The main agenda of the call is to discuss the company's financial performance for both the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023.

Conference Call Announcement

The announcement comes as part of the company's commitment to maintaining transparency and open lines of communication with its shareholders and potential investors. The conference call will be broadcasted live, enabling all interested parties to tune in and hear first-hand about the company's financial health. The earnings press release is set to be distributed after the market closes on the same day, ensuring that information on the company's financials is readily available to all.

Replay Options and Additional Information

For those unable to tune into the live webcast, a replay will be made accessible on Cross Country Healthcare's website until March 6. Investors also have the option of accessing a telephonic replay following the call. This provides ample opportunities for interested parties to catch up on the discussions and data shared during the conference call.

About Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

With a rich 37-year history, Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. stands as a leading workforce solutions and advisory firm focused on the healthcare sector. The company prides itself on its emphasis on diversity, equality, and inclusion as part of its corporate social responsibility program. Through a blend of data-driven insights and tech-enabled services, the firm is dedicated to addressing complex labor-related challenges in the healthcare industry. For more information about the company, interested parties can visit their official website, where they can also sign up to receive press releases and other important company notifications via email.