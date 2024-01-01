CROSS Conference Success Signals Renewed Youth Interest in Missions

The Gospel Coalition (TGC) recently celebrated the success of the CROSS conference held in Louisville, Kentucky. Despite initial financial setbacks and concerns about a ‘post conference era,’ the event saw a significant increase in attendance, particularly among those aged 18 to 25. The most recent event, which was sold out, drew more than 10,500 individuals who came to hear the words of speakers like John Piper and David Platt.

Youth Engagement in the Cross Conference

CROSS director Matt Schmucker expressed his optimism about the engaged and inquisitive nature of the attendees, a refreshing contrast to the general perceptions of today’s youth on social media. The event’s success has sparked hopeful reflections on the potential resurgence in interest in missions and discipleship among theologically informed youth, suggesting a promising future for missionary work.

Gen Z’s Unique Approach to Missions

Ryan Robertson, the president of Reaching and Teaching International Ministries and a speaker at the CROSS conference, provided insights into how Gen Z’s approach to missions differs from previous generations. Their theological literacy, exposure to global cultures via media, and the challenges of digital distractions and potential missionary disqualification due to issues like pornography addiction were discussed.

Concerns About ‘Social Media Missionaries’

Robertson also expressed his concerns about the emerging concept of ‘social media missionaries.’ He emphasized the importance of in-person engagement and the establishment of physical churches. Despite the convenience and reach of digital platforms, the value of real-world interactions and community building cannot be underestimated.

As TGC highlights the achievements of the CROSS conference, there is an undeniable optimism about the future. With theologically informed youth showing a renewed interest in missions and discipleship, the future of missionary work appears bright. The challenge, however, would be to maintain this momentum and ensure that digital distractions do not eclipse the profound impact of in-person missionary work.

