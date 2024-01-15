Critics Choice Awards 2024: Margot Robbie's Barbie-inspired Look Dazzles

Adorning the 2024 Critics Choice Awards with a dazzling display of elegance and extravagance, Margot Robbie, the star of the record-breaking film 'Barbie', showcased an iconic Barbie aesthetic. The actress wore a custom red gown by Balmain, inspired by the 1996 Radiant Rose Barbie, paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, capturing the essence of a real-life Barbie.

Robbie's Radiant Rose Barbie-Inspired Look

The Balmain gown, reminiscent of the Radiant Rose Barbie, was a flawless blend of fashion and nostalgia. The dress featured handmade leather roses accenting the neckline, and a column design that gracefully hugged Robbie's figure, while the train added a touch of dramatic flair. The rosy-themed dress was paired with red Manolo Blahnik sandals, which subtly complemented the gown's vibrant hue.

Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry: A Touch of Extravagance

Adding to the glamour, Robbie was adorned with nearly 100-carat Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, including 60-carat oval diamond earrings and a 35-carat oval diamond ring. The high-grade diamonds, particularly the ring, were noted to be of D color, the highest and most expensive grade on the GIA color scale. This dazzling display of diamonds, estimated to be worth around $3 million, accented Robbie's Barbie-inspired look with a touch of luxury and sophistication.

'Barbie' Takes the Spotlight at the Awards

Despite her glamorous appearance and nomination for Best Actress, the award was won by Emma Stone for her portrayal in 'Poor Things'. Nevertheless, 'Barbie' bagged six awards including Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Hair & Makeup, Best Comedy, and Best Song for ‘I’m Just Ken’. Robbie has consistently maintained a Barbie-inspired theme throughout the press events for 'Barbie', reflecting a unique blend of fashion and film promotion.