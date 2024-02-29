Critical Role's Daggerheart TTRPG Enters Open Beta: A New Fantasy RPG Experience Awaits

When Darrington Press first teased Daggerheart back in April 2023, we were majorly intrigued by its promise to deliver a "fresh update" to fantasy RPGs. This isn't meant as shade to giants like D&D, of course. Dungeons & Dragons is one of the best tabletop RPGs out there, and the Critical Role gang has been using the 5e system for years.

Still, it's so exciting to see innovation in the TTRPG space. Luckily, you'll be able to experience this new system first-hand very soon thanks to the upcoming launch of Daggerheart's Open Beta Playtest. With the full game due to make its debut in 2025, this period of playtesting is a valuable opportunity for players to contribute their voices to the development process.

With this in mind, fans have been issued an unusual request via the Critical Role blog. It says: "We want anyone and everyone (over the age of 18, please) to help us make Daggerheart as wonderful as possible, which means...helping us break the game. Seriously! The game is not finished or polished yet, which is why it's critical (ha!) to gather all of your feedback [...]."

What to Expect from the Open Beta

What can playtesters expect once they dive in? Well, for a start, they'll have access to character creation tools and the playtest Nexus through the Demiplane platform, which also hosts Critical Role's previous game, Candela Obscura. They'll also receive PDF game resources via DriveThruRPG.

Even before the playtest has begun, it's clear Daggerheart has some interesting system quirks that set it apart from most TTRPGs. For one, Daggerheart will employ a 2d12 system, with each 12-sided die representing the opposing forces of hope and fear. Meanwhile, its character creation system promises to be a streamlined experience that takes cues from the likes of Index Card RPG and breaks everything down to an easily digestible format.

Instead of players having to flick through a hefty sourcebook, Daggerheart's card system allows for a simpler way to create characters. It also provides an opportunity to put together a wildcard character by picking elements at random.

Why Participate in the Open Beta?

However, once you consider Daggerheart's focus on story-driven long-term play, you might be more reluctant to let fate decide what kind of hero you'll be. That said, the open beta is the perfect time to experiment. So, why not be a part of Daggerheart's Open Beta Playtesting when it begins on March 12?

That's not all though. To mark the Open Beta Playtest launch - and Critical Role's 9th-anniversary celebrations - the cast will do a live-streamed Daggerheart one-shot on Tuesday, March 12 at 7pm Pacific. This should give you some fun ideas for your future campaigns.

Looking Toward the Horizon

The anticipation surrounding Daggerheart's open beta is palpable among TTRPG enthusiasts. As a venture that promises to blend narrative depth with innovative mechanics, the game could very well set a new precedent in the fantasy role-playing genre. With the Critical Role team at the helm, expectations are high, but so is the community's eagerness to dive in and help shape the game's future.

As the open beta playtest period commences, it will be fascinating to see how player feedback influences the final version of the game. With a full release anticipated in 2025, the journey from open beta to launch promises to be an inclusive and collaborative process, making Daggerheart not just a game, but a community-driven experience.