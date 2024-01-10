en English
Science & Technology

Critical Fuel Loss Halts First US Moon Landing in Over 50 Years

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:14 pm EST
Critical Fuel Loss Halts First US Moon Landing in Over 50 Years

In an unfortunate turn of events, the United States’ aspirations to mark a return to the moon have suffered an unexpected halt. A critical fuel loss has impeded the first planned US moon landing in more than half a century, highlighting the persistent challenges in space exploration and lunar landings.

Lunar Mission Thwarted

The privately-built spacecraft Peregrine, a product of Astrobotic Technology, encountered a severe propellant leak shortly after its launch. The malfunction has led to an unavoidable failure of the lunar mission, marking the first U.S. lunar lander failure in over 50 years. The spacecraft’s fuel is projected to be depleted in approximately 40 hours from the time of the incident.

Implications of the Failure

This setback is not just a disappointment for Astrobotic Technology but also a significant blow to the United States’ lunar exploration ambitions. The mission was intended to symbolize a new era by achieving the first successful landing by a non-government entity and mark America’s first soft touchdown on the moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.

NASA’s Plans Affected

The failure has further implications; NASA’s plans to return astronauts to the moon have also been deferred due to safety concerns with the Orion crew capsule. This has raised questions regarding the feasibility of the new mission dates. Uncertainty surrounds the future, as the details of the cause leading to the fuel loss and the company’s future course of action remain undisclosed.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, the mission’s failure provides valuable data to avoid similar problems in future expeditions. The company aims to keep the lander operational in space for as long as possible, indicating a resolve to learn from the setback and forge ahead.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

