CRH to Capitalize on U.S. Infrastructure Act with Green Practices

CRH, Ireland’s global conglomerate and the largest road paver in North America, recorded staggering revenues of $10.2 billion in 2022 from its operations in the United States and Canada alone, which accounted for over 60% of its total revenue. The company’s impressive performance is poised to scale new heights with the advent of the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a federal bill valued at $1.2 trillion.

Paving the Road to a Golden Age of Infrastructure

This landmark investment in infrastructure is projected to escalate federal funding for highways by 40 to 50%, aligning perfectly with CRH’s market stronghold. This presents an unparalleled opportunity for the company to extend its reach and solidify its position as a leader in the sector. However, the influx of federal funds is not without stipulations.

Embracing Sustainability in Infrastructure

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act encourages projects to adopt environmentally-focused practices. Incentives are now in place to minimize carbon emissions and prioritize recycling, compelling companies like CRH to adapt and adopt eco-friendlier practices. Two innovations — warm mix asphalt, which is produced at lower temperatures, and recycled asphalt pavement — are at the forefront of this transformation.

Revamping Roads with Recycled Asphalt

In the U.S., about 95% of scraped-off asphalt is recycled, but it typically forms a rather small percentage of new roads due to durability concerns. CRH currently utilizes 25% recycled asphalt pavement, conforming to industry standards. But there is a concerted push by the National Asphalt Pavement Association to elevate this figure to 50%. The goal is not just to achieve sustainability targets but also to reduce costs. This shift in approach would enable state transportation departments to undertake projects with a stronger focus on sustainability and circularity.