en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

CRH to Capitalize on U.S. Infrastructure Act with Green Practices

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:34 am EST
CRH to Capitalize on U.S. Infrastructure Act with Green Practices

CRH, Ireland’s global conglomerate and the largest road paver in North America, recorded staggering revenues of $10.2 billion in 2022 from its operations in the United States and Canada alone, which accounted for over 60% of its total revenue. The company’s impressive performance is poised to scale new heights with the advent of the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a federal bill valued at $1.2 trillion.

Paving the Road to a Golden Age of Infrastructure

This landmark investment in infrastructure is projected to escalate federal funding for highways by 40 to 50%, aligning perfectly with CRH’s market stronghold. This presents an unparalleled opportunity for the company to extend its reach and solidify its position as a leader in the sector. However, the influx of federal funds is not without stipulations.

Embracing Sustainability in Infrastructure

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act encourages projects to adopt environmentally-focused practices. Incentives are now in place to minimize carbon emissions and prioritize recycling, compelling companies like CRH to adapt and adopt eco-friendlier practices. Two innovations — warm mix asphalt, which is produced at lower temperatures, and recycled asphalt pavement — are at the forefront of this transformation.

Revamping Roads with Recycled Asphalt

In the U.S., about 95% of scraped-off asphalt is recycled, but it typically forms a rather small percentage of new roads due to durability concerns. CRH currently utilizes 25% recycled asphalt pavement, conforming to industry standards. But there is a concerted push by the National Asphalt Pavement Association to elevate this figure to 50%. The goal is not just to achieve sustainability targets but also to reduce costs. This shift in approach would enable state transportation departments to undertake projects with a stronger focus on sustainability and circularity.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Philippine Peso Marks its Stance against the US Dollar: A Look at the December 29, 2023, Closing Rate

By BNN Correspondents

Remote Worker's Bathroom Break Sparks Global Discourse on Workplace Practices

By BNN Correspondents

Turbulence Ahead: The Crisis and Resilience of Nigeria's Aviation Sector

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

China to Adjust U.S. Dollar and Euro Weightings in Yuan Basket Index

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Kenya's Economy Rebounds with 5.9% Growth in Q3 2023 ...
@Business · 17 mins
Kenya's Economy Rebounds with 5.9% Growth in Q3 2023 ...
heart comment 0
GRA Introduces 10% Withholding Tax on Lottery Winnings, Clarifies Tax Status for Influencers, and Imposes Vehicle Income Tax

By Israel Ojoko

GRA Introduces 10% Withholding Tax on Lottery Winnings, Clarifies Tax Status for Influencers, and Imposes Vehicle Income Tax
CFAO Motors Shifts to Foreign Currency Pricing Amid Market Fluctuations

By Israel Ojoko

CFAO Motors Shifts to Foreign Currency Pricing Amid Market Fluctuations
JD.com Wins Lawsuit Against Alibaba in Landmark Anti-monopoly Case

By Aqsa Younas Rana

JD.com Wins Lawsuit Against Alibaba in Landmark Anti-monopoly Case
Peso-Dollar Closing Rate Marks a Noteworthy Day in Forex Market

By Nitish Verma

Peso-Dollar Closing Rate Marks a Noteworthy Day in Forex Market
Latest Headlines
World News
South Korean Presidents' Meeting: A Convergence of Political Generations
30 seconds
South Korean Presidents' Meeting: A Convergence of Political Generations
Malawi National Netball Team's Coach Dilemma and TheDailyTimes' New e-Paper Solution
2 mins
Malawi National Netball Team's Coach Dilemma and TheDailyTimes' New e-Paper Solution
Escalating Violence in Gaza: A Humanitarian Crisis
3 mins
Escalating Violence in Gaza: A Humanitarian Crisis
China's Global Ambitions: Xi Jinping's Vision for a New World Order
3 mins
China's Global Ambitions: Xi Jinping's Vision for a New World Order
China's Former Banking Regulator Cai Esheng Sentenced to Death in Anti-Corruption Crusade
7 mins
China's Former Banking Regulator Cai Esheng Sentenced to Death in Anti-Corruption Crusade
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan Garners High Public Confidence
7 mins
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan Garners High Public Confidence
Tony Blair's 'Nuclear Option' on Asylum Seekers Revealed in National Archives
12 mins
Tony Blair's 'Nuclear Option' on Asylum Seekers Revealed in National Archives
Telangana CM Reddy Criticizes Modi's Governance at Nagpur Rally
17 mins
Telangana CM Reddy Criticizes Modi's Governance at Nagpur Rally
India's Top Archer Deepika Kumari Trains In South Korea, Eyes Paris Olympics
17 mins
India's Top Archer Deepika Kumari Trains In South Korea, Eyes Paris Olympics
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
46 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
1 hour
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
2 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
2 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
2 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
2 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
2 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
2 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app