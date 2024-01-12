en English
CRH Prepares for Infrastructure Boom: Eco-Friendly Practices at the Forefront

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:17 am EST
An Irish company, CRH, finds itself primed to potentially benefit from the recent surge in road construction in the United States, triggered by the implementation of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Serving as America’s largest asphalt manufacturer, CRH’s operations span across 41 US states and two Canadian provinces. The company’s earnings from paving roads in North America exceeded $10 billion in 2022 alone.

Increased Federal Funding and Its Implications

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is set to boost federal funding for highways by a substantial margin of 40-50%. This could herald a new era for infrastructure, with companies like CRH standing to gain significantly. However, this increased funding comes with a crucial caveat – stringent environmental stipulations. To secure a portion of these funds, infrastructure projects must manifest a firm commitment to reducing carbon emissions and enhancing recycling efforts.

CRH and the Industry’s Shift Towards Sustainability

To meet these environmental requirements, CRH, along with other industry players, is actively adopting eco-friendly practices. One such practice is the usage of warm mix asphalt, which can be produced at lower temperatures, thus reducing carbon emissions. The industry is also turning to recycled asphalt pavement, a method that reuses materials scraped off old roads. As of now, approximately 95% of asphalt removed in road projects is recycled, although it only forms a minor portion of the new road material.

CRH reports that about 25% of its road paving composition comprises recycled material. The company aims to increase this percentage in the coming years. The National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) is also on board with their goal to raise the recycled content in new roads to about 50%, in a bid to meet sustainability goals and save costs.

Outlook for the Future

This shift towards sustainability in the road construction industry could pave the way for more infrastructure projects to take off. More importantly, it aligns with the federal environmental objectives set out in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. With the potential to reduce carbon emissions and recycle road materials, the industry’s future looks promising. As the largest asphalt maker in America, CRH is well-positioned to lead this change and prosper in the new age of sustainable infrastructure.

United States
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

