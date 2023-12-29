CRH Poised for Growth with U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

CRH, an Irish multinational that dominates the North American road paving industry, is on the threshold of a potential golden age. The reason? The U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

This legislation, which promises to substantially boost federal funding for highways, aligns perfectly with CRH’s core operations. In 2022 alone, the company generated a staggering $10.2 billion in revenue from its road paving activities in the United States and Canada, representing over 60% of its total revenue.

Federal Funding Fuels Growth

With operations spanning 41 U.S. states and two Canadian provinces, CRH is well-positioned to capitalize on the new funding. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a federal bill valued at $1.2 trillion, is projected to increase federal funding for highways by 40 to 50%. This presents an unparalleled opportunity for CRH to extend its reach and consolidate its industry leadership.

Embracing the Green Shift

However, the increased federal funding comes with strings attached. The Act encourages infrastructure projects to minimize carbon emissions and prioritize recycling. This has led CRH to adopt more eco-friendly practices. The company is increasingly using warm mix asphalt, which can be produced at lower temperatures, thereby reducing carbon emissions. They are also using recycled asphalt pavement, an approach that aligns with the federal government’s sustainability goals.

Recycling: A Win-Win Scenario

While about 95% of asphalt removed from U.S. roads is recycled, traditionally, only a small percentage is used in new road construction. Currently, CRH incorporates roughly 25% recycled asphalt pavement in its projects, a figure that is common in the industry. However, the National Asphalt Pavement Association aims to increase the use of recycled asphalt to about 50% of the mix. This move not only aligns with federal sustainability goals but also reduces costs for both CRH and its primary clients, state transportation agencies. The shift to more sustainable practices not only benefits the environment but also offers cost savings, presenting a win-win scenario for all stakeholders.