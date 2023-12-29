en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

CRH Poised for Growth with U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:39 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:03 am EST
CRH Poised for Growth with U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

CRH, an Irish multinational that dominates the North American road paving industry, is on the threshold of a potential golden age. The reason? The U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

This legislation, which promises to substantially boost federal funding for highways, aligns perfectly with CRH’s core operations. In 2022 alone, the company generated a staggering $10.2 billion in revenue from its road paving activities in the United States and Canada, representing over 60% of its total revenue.

Federal Funding Fuels Growth

With operations spanning 41 U.S. states and two Canadian provinces, CRH is well-positioned to capitalize on the new funding. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a federal bill valued at $1.2 trillion, is projected to increase federal funding for highways by 40 to 50%. This presents an unparalleled opportunity for CRH to extend its reach and consolidate its industry leadership.

Embracing the Green Shift

However, the increased federal funding comes with strings attached. The Act encourages infrastructure projects to minimize carbon emissions and prioritize recycling. This has led CRH to adopt more eco-friendly practices. The company is increasingly using warm mix asphalt, which can be produced at lower temperatures, thereby reducing carbon emissions. They are also using recycled asphalt pavement, an approach that aligns with the federal government’s sustainability goals.

Recycling: A Win-Win Scenario

While about 95% of asphalt removed from U.S. roads is recycled, traditionally, only a small percentage is used in new road construction. Currently, CRH incorporates roughly 25% recycled asphalt pavement in its projects, a figure that is common in the industry. However, the National Asphalt Pavement Association aims to increase the use of recycled asphalt to about 50% of the mix. This move not only aligns with federal sustainability goals but also reduces costs for both CRH and its primary clients, state transportation agencies. The shift to more sustainable practices not only benefits the environment but also offers cost savings, presenting a win-win scenario for all stakeholders.

0
Business United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Renergen Shares Soar Following Quarterly Update

By Mazhar Abbas

German Development Bank Invests in Moroccan Social Welfare and Sustainable Development

By Ebenezer Mensah

Huawei, Xiaomi Race Ahead in Auto Industry as Apple Watches from Sidelines

By Wojciech Zylm

Lithuanian Customs Probes into Possible Sanctions Evasion in Fertiliser Trade with Uzbekistan

By Nimrah Khatoon

Character: The Underestimated Ingredient in Successful Value Investing ...
@Business · 24 mins
Character: The Underestimated Ingredient in Successful Value Investing ...
heart comment 0
Unfounded Fears: Wall Street’s Recession Predictions Fall Flat in 2023

By Wojciech Zylm

Unfounded Fears: Wall Street's Recession Predictions Fall Flat in 2023
Further Decline Projected for UK Housing Market in 2024

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Further Decline Projected for UK Housing Market in 2024
Italy’s 10-Year Bond Yield Records Decade-High Drop Amid ECB Rate Cut Speculations

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Italy's 10-Year Bond Yield Records Decade-High Drop Amid ECB Rate Cut Speculations
US Gasoline Prices Predicted to Fall in 2024: A Boost for Consumer Confidence

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

US Gasoline Prices Predicted to Fall in 2024: A Boost for Consumer Confidence
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Trends in 2023 and Projections for 2024: From Holiday Benefits to Digital Self-Diagnosis
40 seconds
Health Trends in 2023 and Projections for 2024: From Holiday Benefits to Digital Self-Diagnosis
London on Brink of Health Crisis: Fear of Measles Outbreak Looms Amid Low MMR Vaccination Rates
44 seconds
London on Brink of Health Crisis: Fear of Measles Outbreak Looms Amid Low MMR Vaccination Rates
Jersey Authorities Warn Rabbit Owners of Deadly Myxomatosis Outbreak
1 min
Jersey Authorities Warn Rabbit Owners of Deadly Myxomatosis Outbreak
Nabil Ennasri: A Hunger Strike for Justice Amid Controversial Detention
2 mins
Nabil Ennasri: A Hunger Strike for Justice Amid Controversial Detention
Unveiling Gastritis: Understanding, Managing, and a Potential Link to Alzheimer's
4 mins
Unveiling Gastritis: Understanding, Managing, and a Potential Link to Alzheimer's
Controversy Surrounds James Daly's Remark on 'Crap Parents' in Bury
4 mins
Controversy Surrounds James Daly's Remark on 'Crap Parents' in Bury
Islamic Development Bank Bolsters WHO with $1.1 Million to Enhance Afghanistan’s Healthcare
5 mins
Islamic Development Bank Bolsters WHO with $1.1 Million to Enhance Afghanistan’s Healthcare
RUWATSAN Launches Campaign to Prevent Cholera Outbreak in Ogun State
6 mins
RUWATSAN Launches Campaign to Prevent Cholera Outbreak in Ogun State
Maintaining Respect When Abandoning New Year's Resolutions: Insights from Bayes Business School
6 mins
Maintaining Respect When Abandoning New Year's Resolutions: Insights from Bayes Business School
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
43 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
4 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app