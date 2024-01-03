en English
Business

CRH plc Completes a $1.0 Billion Phase of Share Buyback Program

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:18 am EST
CRH plc, a prominent player in the building materials solutions landscape, has successfully completed the latest phase of its share buyback program. This has seen $1.0 billion worth of shares repurchased between September 25, 2023, and December 20, 2023. A staggering sum of 17.1 million ordinary shares were bought back from both the New York Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, amplifying the total cash returned to shareholders to a significant $7 billion since the inception of the buyback initiative in May 2018.

CRH Plc: A Global Force

Operating in diverse nations such as the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, India, Germany, France, Ireland, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Poland, Switzerland, and the Philippines, CRH plc has established its footprint in the manufacturing and marketing of construction materials. The company is no stranger to mergers and acquisitions, having incorporated several firms specialised in the production of cement, steel products, and building materials into its diverse portfolio.

Into the Final Tranche

Taking a step further, CRH has embarked on the final tranche of the buyback program, forming an alliance with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. to repurchase up to $300 million worth of shares. This phase is set to run from December 21, 2023, to February 28, 2024, marking a significant portion of a larger $3 billion program announced on March 2, 2023.

The Buyback Purpose and Future

The primary purpose of the buyback is to reduce CRH’s share capital, and it will be executed in compliance with U.S. and EU (as retained and amended by UK law) securities regulations. The repurchased shares are destined to be cancelled, and further buyback decisions will hinge on the company’s capital needs and the prevailing market conditions.

Business
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

