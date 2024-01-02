Crew: A New Fintech Startup Revolutionizing Family Banking

Utah-based fintech startup, Crew has kick-started the year by announcing the launch of its unique banking services specifically designed for families. Backed by a solid pre-seed funding of $2.5 million from Kickstart Seed Fund, Crew is all set to redefine the banking experience for families. The company aims to stand out from other fintech startups by addressing the financial needs of families in a comprehensive manner.

Unveiling a New Era in Family Banking

Gentry Davies, the CEO of Crew, emphasized the company’s commitment to creating a banking experience that caters to the distinct financial needs of families. Crew envisions becoming the ultimate banking destination for families by offering services and products that are traditionally overlooked by other fintech companies.

Investor Confidence in Crew’s Vision

Kickstart Seed Fund’s investment in Crew was spearheaded by General Partner, Kat Kennedy, who has expressed strong belief in Crew’s transformative vision for family banking. Kennedy’s faith in Crew’s potential is expected to bolster the company’s journey towards achieving its ambitious objectives.

A Glimpse into Crew’s Unique Offerings

In its maiden rollout, Crew introduced high-yield savings accounts with a whopping 4.7% annual percentage yield (APY) and checking accounts offering 1% APY. The setting up of these accounts has been simplified, enabling parents to swiftly open joint accounts for themselves and individual accounts for their children. The banking services are provided in conjunction with Bangor Savings Bank, an established FDIC-insured bank with a strong track record in fintech partnerships. Prospective clients can join a waitlist to gain early access to Crew’s bespoke banking services.