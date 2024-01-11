en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Creston Waterworks to Aid SIRWA Amid Water Treatment Plant Issues

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:35 pm EST
Creston Waterworks to Aid SIRWA Amid Water Treatment Plant Issues

In an act of mutual support, the Creston Waterworks board has given the go-ahead to initiate negotiations with the Southern Iowa Rural Water Association (SIRWA) for a short-term water supply extension. The move comes in response to a predicament that SIRWA found itself in, as its new water treatment plant, a two-year-long project, encountered unforeseen issues upon activation.

Creston Steps In Amid SIRWA’s Treatment Plant Woes

The plant was designed to sever SIRWA’s dependence on Creston’s water supply, a reliance that has lasted for decades. However, due to the technical glitches, SIRWA’s expectation of self-reliance was thwarted, potentially necessitating Creston’s water beyond the January 21 termination date of their current agreement.

Proposed Temporary Contract and Rates

Steve Guthrie, the General Manager of Creston Waterworks, put forth a proposal for a temporary contract that would extend until March 1. Alongside this, he proposed a higher water rate of $2.80 per 1,000 gallons, a significant hike from the expiring contract’s rate of $1.65. The motion to embark on these negotiations was made by board member Melissa Driskell and received support from Mark Eblen, who seconded it.

Other Water Infrastructure Concerns

Despite the absence of a formal mutual aid agreement, the board expressed a unified sentiment of support. In addition to aiding SIRWA, Creston is also lending a hand to Clarke County, supplying them with water due to Osceola’s conservation efforts in the face of dry conditions. The water board’s meeting agenda also covered a range of other local water infrastructure issues, including forthcoming water main replacement bids and a payment plan for a resident grappling with a plumbing leak. Originally scheduled for Tuesday, the meeting was postponed due to inclement weather conditions.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Pick n Pay Announces Significant Leadership Restructuring Amid Losses
South African supermarket chain, Pick n Pay, has announced a sweeping reorganization of its senior leadership, a move seen as a crucial step to commence the company’s recovery strategy for its core supermarket business. This follows the company’s worrisome report of its first-ever loss, pushing the retail giant to introduce a new retail executive role
Pick n Pay Announces Significant Leadership Restructuring Amid Losses
Texas Man Sues Walmart Over Defective Tire, Demands $100 Million or Lifetime Shopping
18 mins ago
Texas Man Sues Walmart Over Defective Tire, Demands $100 Million or Lifetime Shopping
The Candy Man's Bitter Controversy: Kingdom of Sweets Under Investigation
19 mins ago
The Candy Man's Bitter Controversy: Kingdom of Sweets Under Investigation
UB Station Cafe: Brewing Community Spirit in Linden
15 mins ago
UB Station Cafe: Brewing Community Spirit in Linden
Ripple's Legal Strategy: Extension Motion Aims to Tilt SEC Lawsuit
16 mins ago
Ripple's Legal Strategy: Extension Motion Aims to Tilt SEC Lawsuit
Bubbles O2 Records Significant Sales Growth, Eyes Expansion into New Markets
17 mins ago
Bubbles O2 Records Significant Sales Growth, Eyes Expansion into New Markets
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
38 seconds
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
2 mins
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
4 mins
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok
6 mins
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok
Team Secret Battles to Finals in Predator League Valorant Event
6 mins
Team Secret Battles to Finals in Predator League Valorant Event
2024 NFL Playoffs: Predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend
7 mins
2024 NFL Playoffs: Predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
ANC Officials' Striking Entrance Echoes Amid Political Uncertainty
9 mins
ANC Officials' Striking Entrance Echoes Amid Political Uncertainty
North India Grapples with Severe Cold Wave: IMD Reports
9 mins
North India Grapples with Severe Cold Wave: IMD Reports
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 hour
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app