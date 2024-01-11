Creston Waterworks to Aid SIRWA Amid Water Treatment Plant Issues

In an act of mutual support, the Creston Waterworks board has given the go-ahead to initiate negotiations with the Southern Iowa Rural Water Association (SIRWA) for a short-term water supply extension. The move comes in response to a predicament that SIRWA found itself in, as its new water treatment plant, a two-year-long project, encountered unforeseen issues upon activation.

Creston Steps In Amid SIRWA’s Treatment Plant Woes

The plant was designed to sever SIRWA’s dependence on Creston’s water supply, a reliance that has lasted for decades. However, due to the technical glitches, SIRWA’s expectation of self-reliance was thwarted, potentially necessitating Creston’s water beyond the January 21 termination date of their current agreement.

Proposed Temporary Contract and Rates

Steve Guthrie, the General Manager of Creston Waterworks, put forth a proposal for a temporary contract that would extend until March 1. Alongside this, he proposed a higher water rate of $2.80 per 1,000 gallons, a significant hike from the expiring contract’s rate of $1.65. The motion to embark on these negotiations was made by board member Melissa Driskell and received support from Mark Eblen, who seconded it.

Other Water Infrastructure Concerns

Despite the absence of a formal mutual aid agreement, the board expressed a unified sentiment of support. In addition to aiding SIRWA, Creston is also lending a hand to Clarke County, supplying them with water due to Osceola’s conservation efforts in the face of dry conditions. The water board’s meeting agenda also covered a range of other local water infrastructure issues, including forthcoming water main replacement bids and a payment plan for a resident grappling with a plumbing leak. Originally scheduled for Tuesday, the meeting was postponed due to inclement weather conditions.