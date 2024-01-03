Crescent Real Estate LLC Expands Alpharetta Presence with $21.3m Hotel Acquisition

Texas-based company, Crescent Real Estate LLC, continues its expansion in Alpharetta, Georgia with the acquisition of the Home2 Suites by Hilton Alpharetta hotel for $21.3 million. This strategic acquisition was finalized on December 19, with the seller being RAM Hotels, a company based in Columbus, Georgia.

Increasing Presence in Alpharetta

With this purchase, Crescent Real Estate LLC solidifies its presence in the affluent Alpharetta area. The company’s local portfolio already boasts the upscale Hotel at Avalon, an esteemed lodging and conference center, located less than a mile away from the freshly acquired property. Having owned the Hotel at Avalon since 2020, Crescent is no stranger to the area’s upscale housing, retail, and corporate landscape.

A Strong Market

Alpharetta’s strong job center and the current scarcity of new hotel rooms were key factors motivating Crescent to invest further. The company anticipates that the demand generated by Avalon will benefit both their properties, given the established affluence of the area.

Home2 Suites: Catering to Extended Stays

The Home2 Suites brand, part of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, is renowned for its extended-stay offerings. It has been gradually expanding its presence in Atlanta since its first location opened downtown in 2015. In the face of high construction costs and a challenging financing environment that have slowed down new hotel development, the brand has plans for a new establishment in Buckhead. As indicated by Tim Dick, executive vice president with CBRE Hotels, hotel transaction activities could see an uptick if interest rates decline.