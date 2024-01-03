en English
Business

Crescent Energy: Analysts’ Views and Financial Performance

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:33 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:55 pm EST
Crescent Energy: Analysts’ Views and Financial Performance

Independent energy company Crescent Energy (CRGY) has been the center of an array of analyst opinions over the last quarter, ranging from bullish to bearish. The company, which operates in key basins across the United States including Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con regions, has seen its market capitalization fall below industry benchmarks despite its diverse asset portfolio.

Analysts’ Evaluations and Predictions

In recent assessments, analysts have set an average 12-month price target for Crescent Energy at $16.25, marking a slight 1.56% increase from the previous target of $16.00. These evaluations, offering insights into the company’s market performance, are considered crucial indicators for investors. However, it is important to highlight that these forecasts are grounded on the analysts’ subjective assessments.

Poor Financial Performance

Over the past three months, Crescent Energy experienced a revenue decline of approximately 25.73%, indicating a slump in top-line earnings and lagging behind its industry peers. With a net margin of -8.23% and Return on Equity (ROE) of -3.46%, Crescent Energy’s profitability and equity capital utilization seem to be facing challenges. Further, a Return on Assets (ROA) of -0.8% and a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25 suggest potential issues in asset management and financial risk.

Analysts’ Downgrades And Upgrades

Mizuho analysts downgraded eight firms in the oil and gas sector, including Crescent Energy, to Neutral from Buy. They also upgraded three firms to Buy from Neutral, entering 2024 with a preference for more defensive stock selection in the oil and gas sector. Crescent Point Energy (CPG), another firm in the sector, closed trading at $6.92, gaining 1.6% over the past four weeks. Analysts are optimistic about the company’s earnings prospects, as indicated by strong agreement among them in revising EPS estimates higher.

While Crescent Energy saw a downgrade from Mizuho, it reported a quarterly EPS of $0.35, exceeding the consensus estimate by $0.01. This has led to insider purchasing of over 39,000 shares in the last 90 days, along with an increase in stakes by institutional investors.

Looking Ahead

As the financial specialist’s views on Crescent Energy vary from optimistic to guarded, investors are advised to consider these evaluations along with other financial indicators before making investment decisions. Despite the company’s diverse portfolio and various insider purchases, the financial challenges reflected in the recent performance are crucial aspects to consider.

Business Economy United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

