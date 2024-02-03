Creighton University: A Beacon of Support for First-Generation College Students

Creighton University has been lauded for its relentless commitment and exceptional support to first-generation college students, boasting an impressive 88% retention rate for this demographic, a figure that surpasses the national average of 82%. The university's dedicated Student Success Center has played a pivotal role in this achievement, providing a plethora of resources and community engagement opportunities that have profoundly benefited the students.

Testament to Success: Olivia Haack and Maddox Larson

Two such students, Olivia Haack and Maddox Larson, stand as testament to the university's efforts. Haack found her niche at Creighton, crediting her involvement in campus activities and the people she met as key components in her collegiate journey. Larson, on the other hand, tapped into the academic and financial resources available, further underscoring the diverse means of support Creighton has made accessible to its first-generation students.

A Tradition of Support: Since 1979

Creighton's commitment to first-generation students isn't a recent initiative. It traces back to 1979 with the establishment of the Trio Student Support Services Program. The program's legacy of success is reflected in the remarkable outcomes for its graduates. In 2022, 100% of first-generation students either entered the workforce, pursued further education, or engaged in a year of service.

Recognition and Beyond

This success has not gone unnoticed. Creighton University has received recognition from NASPA First Scholar for its endeavors. Yet, amidst the accolades and success stories, the Senior Director of the Student Success Center, Mary Ann Tietjen, recognizes that there is room for improvement. Despite the higher-than-average retention rate, it still falls short of the general undergraduate retention rate of 92%. As such, the university has committed to re-evaluating its strategic plan in the years to come. The goal is to not only maintain the current level of support for first-generation students but to enhance it, ensuring their retention and graduation rates align with Creighton's overall high standards.