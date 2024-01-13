en English
Business

Credit Card Usage Fuels Consumer Spending, Staving Off Anticipated Recession in the U.S.

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:56 pm EST
Credit Card Usage Fuels Consumer Spending, Staving Off Anticipated Recession in the U.S.

In an unexpected turn of events, the United States has held off an anticipated recession, primarily attributed to robust consumer spending. Despite looming economic uncertainties, strong consumer spending, which accounts for over half of the U.S. economy, grew at a rate of 1.1% in the first quarter of 2023. This marked an improvement from the palpable anxiety mid-2022, when fears of a recession were at their peak.

Reliance on Credit Cards Fuels Spending

The surge in consumer spending has been largely supported by increased use of credit cards, particularly among households with annual earnings of less than $50,000. Approximately 29% of these households now rely on credit cards for daily expenses, a trend that has been on an upward trajectory, albeit remaining beneath pre-pandemic levels. This growing reliance on credit coincides with a decrease in personal savings and a plateau in bank deposits, implying that consumers continue to spend in spite of escalating prices.

Federal Reserve’s Role in Tackling Inflation

The Federal Reserve has been proactive in addressing the persistent inflation, which stood at an annual rate of 4.9% in May. It has raised its overnight bank lending rate ten times over the course of the past year. However, signals indicate a potential pause in further rate hikes. The influence of these measures on consumer behavior, particularly in relation to credit card usage, will be crucial in determining the future economic trajectory.

The Economic Divide

The tax refund, a significant source of finance for moderate-income households, has seen an average decrease of 8% compared to the previous year. This financial dent, coupled with the rise in credit card debt reported by the New York Federal Reserve in 2023, starkly illuminates the widening economic divide. It highlights the contrast between those with ample savings and those grappling with higher costs and the looming menace of layoffs.

Nonetheless, economists remain hopeful for a ‘soft landing’ and are of the opinion that the economic deceleration will be more gradual than abrupt. The resilience of consumer spending, bolstered by credit card usage, has thus far helped delay the potential recession, spotlighting the profound impact of individual financial behavior on the national economy.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

