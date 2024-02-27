Credit Card Skimmers Found at South Carolina Gas Stations: Customers Urged to Pay Inside

Authorities in Anderson County, South Carolina, have issued a warning to motorists after discovering credit card skimmers at three gas stations near the South Carolina-Georgia state line. Detective Travis Bolton from the Anderson County Sheriff's Office highlighted the evolution of skimming devices, which are now being installed inside pumps, capturing card information without detection.

Discovery and Advancements in Skimming Technology

The illicit skimming devices were uncovered following an error message displayed by a gas pump, which prompted an inspection by a technician. This incident underscores the sophisticated methods criminals are employing to steal credit card information directly from the pumps. Unlike the more noticeable external skimmers, these internal devices are hidden from view, recording data on a small circuit board.

How to Spot and Avoid Skimmers

In response to the rising threat of skimming, officials have provided advice on how to detect these devices. One suggested method involves checking for Bluetooth connections named HC-05 or HC-06, which skimmers often use to transmit stolen data. Furthermore, to mitigate the risk of skimming, customers are encouraged to pay for their gas inside the station instead of at the pump.

Customer Vigilance and Protection Measures

Experts from the banking sector, as referenced in Miami Times Online, advise against using ATM machines at gas stations and similar locations due to the heightened risk of encountering skimmers. They recommend using online and mobile banking services as safer alternatives for managing finances and avoiding fraud. This incident serves as a critical reminder for consumers to remain vigilant and adopt secure payment practices to protect their financial information.

As technology continues to advance, so do the tactics of those looking to exploit it for illicit gain. The discovery of credit card skimmers at South Carolina gas stations is a stark reminder of the ongoing battle between security measures and criminal ingenuity. By staying informed and cautious, customers can help safeguard their financial information against such threats.