Creative Greensboro Announces Five Guilford County Artists for 2024 Hyers Residency Program

Creative Greensboro, the city's dedicated office for arts and culture, has unveiled the names of five local artists and groups selected for the prestigious 2024 Residency at the Hyers program. These residents are set to create and premiere an array of dramatic, musical, and poetry productions at the Stephen D. Hyers Theater from April to October, backed by a $1,200 stipend, technical, and marketing support, as well as rent-free access to the 88-seat black box theater located at the Greensboro Cultural Center.

In Tune: Elevating Show Choir

In Tune will kick off the residency from April 8 to May 5, focusing on developing a high-energy show choir concert. The initial weeks will involve intense rehearsals, with a strong emphasis on refining vocals and perfecting choreography. Public performances are scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 2-3 and at noon and 6 p.m. on May 4, offering the community an opportunity to witness the power of music and performance in fostering engagement.

Exploring Black Maternal Health through Poetry

Keala Rodgers takes the stage from June 24 to July 21, presenting "Pregnancy, Birth and Postpartum: Stories on Black Maternal Health" through poetry. This residency shines a light on the unique challenges Black women face in pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum, offering a blend of music and dance to accompany the powerful narratives.

Julya Mirro's Little Independent Theatre will occupy the residency from July 22 to Aug. 18, producing "Impressionism," by Michael Jacobs. The production aims to foster arts integration by bringing together a collaborative team across disciplines, including directors, choreographers, composers, visual artists, dancers, and actors, to create a dynamic and immersive theatre experience.