Creating Change: National LGBTQ Task Force Hosts 36th Annual Conference

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:50 am EST
Creating Change: National LGBTQ Task Force Hosts 36th Annual Conference

The National LGBTQ Task Force is set to host its annual conference, Creating Change, in New Orleans, LA, marking its 36th year of providing a platform for institutes, keynote presentations, annual awards, and over 150 workshops and caucuses dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community. The conference, slated for January 17 to January 21, 2024, at the Hilton Riverside, is recognized as the nation’s premier political, leadership, and skills-building event for the LGBTQ+ community.

A Legacy of Empowerment

Creating Change was founded in 1988, following the National March on Washington for ‘Lesbian and Gay’ Rights in 1987. The conference was born out of a need identified by LGBTQ+ activists for a space dedicated to skills-building, mobilization, and strategic planning. Since its inception in Washington, DC, the conference has been held in various cities across the country, with the 2024 edition being hosted in New Orleans. The event continues to serve as a vital national organizing and training conference, offering a space where organizers and activists can come together to teach one another and strengthen the movement.

A Panoramic Spread of Activities

The upcoming event promises a comprehensive array of institutes, keynote presentations, and annual awards. Over 150 workshops and caucuses are planned, designed to stimulate thought, facilitate discussions, and inspire action within the LGBTQ+ community. The focus of these activities ranges from leadership development and political strategy to intersectional activism and community building.

Accessing Conference Information

For detailed information and the full event schedule, interested parties are directed to the conference website. Additional information can be obtained by contacting the provided email, and updates can also be followed on the task force’s social media channels on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Amid a challenging time for LGBTQ+ rights and issues, the National LGBTQ Task Force’s Creating Change conference stands as an empowering beacon, rallying the community to continue their journey towards equality, inclusion, and change.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

