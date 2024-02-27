Creal Springs Man Arrested, Faces Charges in Multi-Agency Theft Case

Following a collaborative investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, Jordan L. Lewis of Creal Springs has been apprehended, facing a slew of charges related to a series of thefts that rocked Williamson County. The coordinated efforts of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), the Energy Police Department, and the Herrin Police Department played a pivotal role in identifying and arresting the suspect, who is now behind bars.

Advertisment

Series of Thefts Unraveled

The investigation kicked off after the Energy Police Department reported a theft from their maintenance garage on February 19, 2024. The crime spree began on February 6, with surveillance footage capturing a white male driving a UTV and engaging in the theft of gasoline from the Village of Energy's gas tank. The situation escalated on February 19, with the suspect eluding Energy police. A significant breakthrough came on February 24, when Herrin Police encountered the suspect speeding away on a UTV at Snow Power. This led to the WCSO deploying a drone to locate the UTV on Lewis's property in Creal Springs, culminating in a search warrant that unearthed a trove of stolen items.

Recovered Items and Charges

Advertisment

The search warrant executed on Lewis's property yielded a stolen Polaris UTV, a double-barreled sawed-off shotgun, a new Honda CFR 50cc dirt bike, and a spray-painted Kawasaki ATV. Lewis faces multiple charges, including possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to state-supported property, aggravated fleeing and eluding, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful use of a weapon, theft, driving while license revoked, and operating an ATV on the roadway. These charges reflect the seriousness of the offenses and the multi-faceted nature of the crimes committed.

Collaborative Effort and Ongoing Investigation

The WCSO has lauded the collaborative effort among Williamson County’s law enforcement agencies, which was instrumental in tracking down Lewis and recovering the stolen items. The use of aerial surveillance and ATVs in tracking the suspect highlighted the innovative approaches adopted by the agencies involved. With the investigation still ongoing, law enforcement officials anticipate identifying additional suspects and levying further charges, underscoring the extensive nature of the theft ring.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by local communities and the importance of inter-agency cooperation in tackling crime. As more details emerge, the full extent of the theft operation will become clearer, potentially leading to further arrests and the recovery of more stolen property. The arrest of Jordan L. Lewis marks a significant milestone in this complex case, but it also opens the door to deeper inquiries into criminal activities in Williamson County.