Crater Lake Tops List of America’s Most Beautiful National Parks

Crater Lake National Park in Oregon has been declared the most beautiful national park in the United States, according to an analysis by Travel Lens, an online travel publication. The analysis, which considered thousands of Google reviews posted since the commencement of 2023, focused on reviews containing descriptors such as “beautiful,” “stunning,” “breathtaking,” and “gorgeous.” Out of the 63 National Parks in the U.S., Crater Lake emerged at the top, with 45.26% of reviews celebrating its natural splendor.

Crater Lake’s Majestic Allure

Reviewers were particularly enamored with the intense blue hue of Crater Lake, likening it to the deep sea. The park was lauded for its dazzling views and stunning nature, qualities that have crowned it the most beautiful national park in the United States. This distinction underscores the park’s enchanting allure and the lasting impression it leaves on its visitors.

Top 25 Most Beautiful National Parks

In their analysis, Travel Lens compiled a list of the top 25 most beautiful national parks. Utah led the states with four of its national parks making the list, followed by Colorado, Arizona, and Washington, each with two parks included. In a surprising revelation, some of the country’s most famous parks such as Grand Canyon, Yosemite, and Yellowstone were absent from this list, hinting at the subjective nature of beauty and the variety of awe-inspiring landscapes across American national parks.

A New Perspective on National Park Beauty

This study provides a fresh perspective on the beauty of national parks in America, highlighting the often overlooked Crater Lake National Park. It also underscores the wealth of natural beauty that exists beyond the well-trodden paths of the most famous parks. Ultimately, the results reflect the diverse landscapes and stunning vistas that the U.S. national parks offer, reminding us that beauty, indeed, lies in the eye of the beholder.