Travel & Tourism

Crater Lake Tops List of America’s Most Beautiful National Parks

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:13 pm EST
Crater Lake National Park in Oregon has been declared the most beautiful national park in the United States, according to an analysis by Travel Lens, an online travel publication. The analysis, which considered thousands of Google reviews posted since the commencement of 2023, focused on reviews containing descriptors such as “beautiful,” “stunning,” “breathtaking,” and “gorgeous.” Out of the 63 National Parks in the U.S., Crater Lake emerged at the top, with 45.26% of reviews celebrating its natural splendor.

Crater Lake’s Majestic Allure

Reviewers were particularly enamored with the intense blue hue of Crater Lake, likening it to the deep sea. The park was lauded for its dazzling views and stunning nature, qualities that have crowned it the most beautiful national park in the United States. This distinction underscores the park’s enchanting allure and the lasting impression it leaves on its visitors.

Top 25 Most Beautiful National Parks

In their analysis, Travel Lens compiled a list of the top 25 most beautiful national parks. Utah led the states with four of its national parks making the list, followed by Colorado, Arizona, and Washington, each with two parks included. In a surprising revelation, some of the country’s most famous parks such as Grand Canyon, Yosemite, and Yellowstone were absent from this list, hinting at the subjective nature of beauty and the variety of awe-inspiring landscapes across American national parks.

A New Perspective on National Park Beauty

This study provides a fresh perspective on the beauty of national parks in America, highlighting the often overlooked Crater Lake National Park. It also underscores the wealth of natural beauty that exists beyond the well-trodden paths of the most famous parks. Ultimately, the results reflect the diverse landscapes and stunning vistas that the U.S. national parks offer, reminding us that beauty, indeed, lies in the eye of the beholder.

Travel & Tourism United States
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

