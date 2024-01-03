en English
Business

Crain’s Grand Rapids Business Calls for 2024 M&A Deals and Dealmakers Awards Nominations

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:05 pm EST
Crain's Grand Rapids Business Calls for 2024 M&A Deals and Dealmakers Awards Nominations

Crain’s Grand Rapids Business has begun the quest for nominations for the 2024 M&A Deals and Dealmakers Awards. These accolades honor extraordinary success in the fields of mergers and acquisitions, capital formation, and dealmaking across West Michigan. The call extends to businesses that inked significant deals during the 2023 calendar year.

Recognizing Excellence in Dealmaking

The awards program features multiple categories for nominations, spotlighting both companies and individuals. One of the standout categories is the West Michigan Dealmaker Hall of Fame, a prestigious recognition that celebrates an individual who has made a profound and enduring impact on the M&A sector in the region.

The laureates of these awards will be honored at a reception in March 2024. Their accomplishments will be showcased in both print and digital editorial coverage, allowing their feats to gain the recognition they deserve.

A New Era Under Crain’s Grand Rapids Business

The 2024 edition of the awards marks a significant milestone, as it represents the first time the awards program is being conducted under Crain’s Grand Rapids Business. The change came following Crain’s acquisition of MiBiz at the onset of 2023, ushering in a new era for the esteemed awards.

For over a decade, these awards have been a beacon of celebration, shining a light on the accomplishments of those in the dealmaking community. They revolve around mergers and acquisitions, capital formation, and dealmaking, sectors that are integral to the economic vibrancy of West Michigan.

Future Predictions for M&A Activity

Despite a dip in global M&A value last year, the outlook for 2024 is generally positive, with a modest increase in M&A activity expected. Factors such as tempering inflation and stabilizing economy and credit markets could boost confidence among business leaders, leading to a possible surge in M&A volume beyond the lower levels seen in 2023.

author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

