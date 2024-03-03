Craig T. Nelson Stage Debuts with 'Sweeney Todd' at Revamped Marroney Theatre, University of Arizona

It's true what they say: Good things come to those who wait. After a seemingly endless hiatus, the transformation of the Marroney Theatre at the University of Arizona has been unveiled. Home to many generations of theatre students, the historic venue has undergone a cosmetic upgrade, gaining cutting-edge technology and improved functionality.

As the Marroney opened over the weekend with a production of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," the student ensemble performed on a newly minted setting: the Craig T. Nelson Stage, in honor of the university's famed alumnus.

The theatre's remodel is a testament to commitment and innovation, symbolizing both a nod to tradition and a leap into contemporary relevance. I spoke with key figures in the project to understand the vision behind the renovation, the obstacles faced, and the opportunities the revamped theatre will offer to the university community and the public.

Envisioning the Future

Dr. Brant Pope, the interim head of the School of Theatre, Film & Television, and Matthew Marcus, an assistant professor of practice in Sound Design, shared insights into the conceptualization and realization of the theatre's transformation. "The preface would be that we wanted this facility to reflect the world that our young people are going into, a world different than my generation. So, live theater, multi-multimedia, mixed kind of live performance and screen performance. This new theater, after the renovation, has the capacity for live theater as well as screen performance," Pope explained.

Marcus emphasized the technical upgrades, "There's been a tremendous build out in terms of audio-visual infrastructure, and cables going from here to there that didn't exist before. And there's way more of it than we need that we're using right now - which means there's more of it for somebody to envision something that we're not currently doing in terms of passing data around from place to place."

Challenges and Solutions

The renovation was not without its challenges, particularly given that it was a renovation and not a complete rebuild. Marcus noted, "This project has been through quite a few iterations and morphings. And how it was originally envisioned is not really much like how it turned out. A lot more is included in this; the original vision was to do a couple of things. Some really basic things - like seats. And at the time we were talking about digging an orchestra pit, but the more we thought about it, the more we realized what a tremendously bad idea that would be in here."

Despite the obstacles, the team managed to incorporate state-of-the-art technology, including a 4K Christie 20,000-lumen projector and an upgraded power infrastructure on the stage, making the Marroney Theatre a versatile space for both traditional theater productions and modern multimedia presentations.

Looking Ahead

The renovation of the Marroney Theatre is a significant step forward for the University of Arizona's School of Theatre, Film & Television, broadening the scope of artistic expression and educational opportunities for students. "If we had renovated the Marroney in 2005, it would be a much different renovation than it is now. The renovation reflects our belief that we're broadening our understanding of our art form -- that live theater is going to be an important part of the future. But that it no longer defines what we do. It's part of what we do, that live theater, film, television, and media is the world that they're going into," Pope concluded.

The success of the inaugural production of 'Sweeney Todd' on the Craig T. Nelson Stage heralds a new era for the Marroney Theatre, promising a fusion of tradition and innovation for years to come.