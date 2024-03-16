Crafting Catchy Hits: Behind Girls5eva's Fake Pop Songs with Scardino and Richmond

The vibrant ensemble of Girls5eva dazzles fans anew as Season 3 premieres on Netflix, showcasing their hallmark blend of catchy tunes and heartfelt humor. With the series' migration from Peacock to Netflix, the spotlight shines brighter than ever on the fictional 90s girl group striving for a second shot at stardom. Central to the show's charm are the meticulously crafted songs that parody yet celebrate the essence of pop music, conceived by the creative trio: showrunner Meredith Scardino, composer Jeff Richmond, and singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles.

Genesis of a Pop Parody

The journey of each song begins with the narrative, ensuring that the music complements the unfolding story. Scardino and Richmond delve into the intricacies of translating comedic ideas into musical form. From initial concept discussions to refining lyrics and melodies, their collaborative process is both rapid and rigorous. Bareilles' contribution, particularly in penning the poignant 'The Medium Time,' exemplifies the blend of narrative depth and musical allure that defines the show's soundtrack.

From Sketch to Sensation

Richmond describes the evolution from a skeletal draft to a polished track as a dynamic back-and-forth, with Scardino's humor-infused lyrics setting the stage for his musical composition. The real challenge lies in extending a 30-second jingle into a full-length song that maintains its comedic and musical integrity. The strategic use of bridges allows the team to explore new melodies and themes, enriching the song's structure and emotional range.

A Soundtrack for the Story

The ambition is for each song to not only serve the show's narrative but to stand alone as a legitimate pop track. Scardino and Richmond aim to create music that resonates beyond the screen, a testament to their dedication to authenticity and quality. While not all songs make it to full production due to time and resource constraints, the team's passion ensures that Girls5eva's music captures the heart of the story and the spirit of pop.

As Girls5eva's journey unfolds, the songs of Season 3 are more than just a parody; they are a love letter to the genre, blending satire with sincerity. The show's move to Netflix promises to introduce these unforgettable tunes to a wider audience, celebrating the artistry behind crafting fake pop songs that feel all too real.