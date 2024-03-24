Crab-Walking Careers: Lateral Moves Prove Crucial for Retention and Growth

Recent studies underscore the importance of lateral career moves, challenging traditional upward mobility narratives. Research by Donald Sull of MIT and others shows that such moves significantly impact employee retention and future career advancement, suggesting a paradigm shift in how career success is viewed.

Shifting Paradigms in Career Progression

Traditionally, career advancement was viewed as a linear, upward trajectory. However, findings from a 2021 study by Donald Sull of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and his colleagues have introduced a compelling argument for the value of lateral career moves. Their research indicates that opportunities for sideways career shifts play a pivotal role in employee retention, being 2.5 times more influential than salary increments. Furthermore, another study by Xin Jin of the University of South Florida and Michael Waldman of Cornell University supports this, revealing that employees who engage in lateral moves are more likely to receive promotions and experience wage growth later in their careers.

The Role of Management in Facilitating Lateral Moves

Lateral career opportunities are not just beneficial for employees; they also favor organizations by promoting better talent management and employee satisfaction. Virginia Minni of the Institute for Fiscal Studies found that effective managers are adept at facilitating both horizontal and vertical moves within a company, which, in turn, correlates with increased profitability and higher salaries for those who move sideways. This management approach underscores the importance of recognizing and nurturing the diverse talents and skills within an organization, beyond the conventional hierarchical progression.

Benefits Beyond Career Advancement

Beyond the direct implications for career growth, lateral moves offer additional advantages. They provide employees with the chance to acquire new skills, expand their internal networks, and break the monotony of their current roles. This aligns with the evolving hiring landscape, where skillsets often take precedence over traditional resume credentials. Moreover, engaging in lateral moves can fulfill employees' need for stimulation and challenge at work, addressing issues of job satisfaction and employee motivation more holistically.

The concept of the crab-like career trajectory, moving sideways to eventually move up, represents a significant shift in the conventional understanding of career success. It highlights the importance of flexibility, continuous learning, and the strategic value of lateral moves within the career progression narrative. As the workplace continues to evolve, embracing such non-linear paths may well become the new norm, benefiting individuals and organizations alike by fostering a more dynamic, skilled, and satisfied workforce.