CPUC’s $1.86 Billion Plan: A Potential Pitfall in Bridging California’s Digital Divide

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
CPUC's $1.86 Billion Plan: A Potential Pitfall in Bridging California's Digital Divide

As the world becomes increasingly digitized, the lack of high-speed internet access for some Californians is a pressing issue. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is in the process of securing a staggering $1.86 billion in federal funding to bridge this digital divide. However, the commission’s current proposal has raised concerns as it might fall short of delivering internet access to everyone in the state.

Existing Digital Divide

At present, over 461,481 locations in California suffer from inadequate internet connectivity, affecting an estimated 1.5 million residents. This unfortunate reality underscores the urgency and the immense task that lies ahead for the CPUC. However, the current approach taken by the commission seems to be a cause for concern.

Problems with CPUC’s Current Approach

The CPUC’s proposed plan heavily emphasizes a fiber-only solution. While fiber provides a robust internet service, it carries a high cost and is slow to deploy. This could mean that many Californians might continue to live without access to high-speed internet for a prolonged period. Furthermore, the fiber-centric plan may result in significant delays, inflating costs, and potentially necessitate additional funding in the future.

Need for a More Inclusive Strategy

Critics argue that the CPUC needs to adopt a more inclusive, technology-agnostic approach to broadband delivery. Alternatives such as next-generation fixed wireless access technology are being overlooked. This technology provides high-speed, reliable service without the need for extensive infrastructure, positioning it as a viable alternative. A more inclusive strategy incorporating various technologies could ensure more comprehensive broadband coverage across the state, effectively bridging the digital divide. The commission is urged to reconsider its approach, focusing on the end-goal of universal broadband access rather than a singular method of delivery.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

