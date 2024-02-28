CPUC Grants $5.65M to Cruzio for Broadband Expansion in Central Coast Underserved Areas

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has earmarked $5.65 million for Cruzio Media, Inc. to amplify broadband infrastructure in rural and low-income communities across the Central Coast. This funding, part of the efforts by the Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) and the Central Coast Broadband Consortium, aims to bridge the digital divide, enhancing access to high-speed internet for thousands.

Addressing Digital Inequities

The Equal Access Summits to the Sea (EAS2C) Project by Cruzio, leveraging advanced fixed wireless technology, promises to deliver broadband speeds reaching up to 1 Gbps. This initiative will serve 759 previously unserved locations in counties like Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Mateo, and Santa Clara. With the deterioration of the copper-based telecommunications network posing a challenge, this project is seen as a critical step towards improving public safety and connectivity in areas prone to natural disasters.

Community and Governmental Support

The project has garnered significant backing from local government officials, community leaders, and federal representatives, highlighting its potential to significantly impact the region's connectivity. This support has been crucial in ensuring the project's visibility and success, reflecting a collective commitment to digital equity. The involvement of entities like the MBEP and the Central Coast Broadband Consortium has been instrumental in navigating the complexities of funding and implementation.

Future Implications and Expansion

This grant represents a pivotal moment for broadband access in California's Central Coast, setting a precedent for future infrastructure projects. By addressing the pressing needs of underserved communities, the EAS2C Project lays the groundwork for enhanced digital inclusion, economic development, and improved quality of life. As this project unfolds, it will likely spark further initiatives aimed at closing the digital divide, fostering a more connected and equitable future.