CPS Halts Bus Services: A Controversy Amid a $9.4 Billion Budget

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) has stirred up a wave of controversy with their recent announcement to halt bus transportation services for ‘general education students,’ affecting approximately 5,500 families this semester. The decision, borne out of an ongoing bus driver shortage, directly impacts students enrolled in magnet and selective programs, which CPS is contemplating discontinuing.

A Budget Controversy Amid Bus Shortage

Despite the transportation predicament, CPS approved a $9.4 billion budget in June, which marked a $243 million increase from the previous year, with a whopping $146 million allocated specifically for student transportation services. Moreover, a $4 million contract was signed with Education Logistics, Inc. to address the existing transportation challenges. These developments have sparked questions about the effective management and allocation of funds.

Community Concern and Demands for Accountability

Local group CPS Parents for Buses and several Chicago lawmakers have expressed their concern over the situation, demanding accountability and transparency from CPS. Their concerns are not unfounded, as the issue is exacerbated by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s proposal to redirect $95 million in COVID-19 relief funds to migrant housing, a move that has faced intense criticism from city council members.

Not An Isolated Case

This situation is not unique to Chicago. Another school district, Jefferson County Public Schools in Kentucky, has been grappling with similar transportation issues due to a bus driver shortage. The question remains, how will these school districts navigate the transportation crisis while ensuring that the education of their students remains unaffected?