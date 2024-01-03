en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

CPS Halts Bus Services: A Controversy Amid a $9.4 Billion Budget

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:13 pm EST
CPS Halts Bus Services: A Controversy Amid a $9.4 Billion Budget

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) has stirred up a wave of controversy with their recent announcement to halt bus transportation services for ‘general education students,’ affecting approximately 5,500 families this semester. The decision, borne out of an ongoing bus driver shortage, directly impacts students enrolled in magnet and selective programs, which CPS is contemplating discontinuing.

A Budget Controversy Amid Bus Shortage

Despite the transportation predicament, CPS approved a $9.4 billion budget in June, which marked a $243 million increase from the previous year, with a whopping $146 million allocated specifically for student transportation services. Moreover, a $4 million contract was signed with Education Logistics, Inc. to address the existing transportation challenges. These developments have sparked questions about the effective management and allocation of funds.

Community Concern and Demands for Accountability

Local group CPS Parents for Buses and several Chicago lawmakers have expressed their concern over the situation, demanding accountability and transparency from CPS. Their concerns are not unfounded, as the issue is exacerbated by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s proposal to redirect $95 million in COVID-19 relief funds to migrant housing, a move that has faced intense criticism from city council members.

Not An Isolated Case

This situation is not unique to Chicago. Another school district, Jefferson County Public Schools in Kentucky, has been grappling with similar transportation issues due to a bus driver shortage. The question remains, how will these school districts navigate the transportation crisis while ensuring that the education of their students remains unaffected?

0
Education Transportation United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
3 mins ago
Claudine Gay: Controversy-Tinged Former Harvard President Continues as Professor
Harvard University’s former president, Claudine Gay, despite resigning from her position in the face of numerous scandals, will continue her service as a professor. This development was discussed extensively on the Vinnie Penn Project on 960 WELI, with Breitbart News Tech and Education editor Colin Madine expressing his critical views on the matter. Scathing Criticism
Claudine Gay: Controversy-Tinged Former Harvard President Continues as Professor
Voter Education Workshop for University Students: A Step Towards Electoral Peace in Kenya
10 mins ago
Voter Education Workshop for University Students: A Step Towards Electoral Peace in Kenya
Former Student Accuses Acadia Divinity College of Negligence in Sexual Abuse Lawsuit
12 mins ago
Former Student Accuses Acadia Divinity College of Negligence in Sexual Abuse Lawsuit
Ghanaian Prodigy Tyrone Iras Marhguy Triumphs in Global Academic Competitions
6 mins ago
Ghanaian Prodigy Tyrone Iras Marhguy Triumphs in Global Academic Competitions
Suchismita Sahoo: A Champion for Women's Empowerment in Mirajpur, Odisha
7 mins ago
Suchismita Sahoo: A Champion for Women's Empowerment in Mirajpur, Odisha
Alaska High School Revolutionizes Algebra Education with Practical Business Operations
9 mins ago
Alaska High School Revolutionizes Algebra Education with Practical Business Operations
Latest Headlines
World News
Hillsborough Teenager Seriously Injured in New Year's Day Accident
32 seconds
Hillsborough Teenager Seriously Injured in New Year's Day Accident
Real Madrid's Narrow Win Over Mallorca Extends Unbeaten Run in LaLiga
33 seconds
Real Madrid's Narrow Win Over Mallorca Extends Unbeaten Run in LaLiga
Hockey Team Triumphs Over Los Angeles: A Masterclass in Defense and Determination
1 min
Hockey Team Triumphs Over Los Angeles: A Masterclass in Defense and Determination
Minnesota Confirmed as Host for 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship
1 min
Minnesota Confirmed as Host for 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship
Kenya's Battle Against Malaria: A Tale of Human Endurance and Scientific Progress
1 min
Kenya's Battle Against Malaria: A Tale of Human Endurance and Scientific Progress
Senator Magnus Abe Rejoins APC in Support of President Tinubu's Agenda
2 mins
Senator Magnus Abe Rejoins APC in Support of President Tinubu's Agenda
Natalia Maliszewska: From Doping Violations to Redemption Hopes for 2026 Olympics
3 mins
Natalia Maliszewska: From Doping Violations to Redemption Hopes for 2026 Olympics
Quality of Sleep Linked to Cognitive Health, Study Finds
3 mins
Quality of Sleep Linked to Cognitive Health, Study Finds
Woodi Washington Commits to Sixth Season with Oklahoma Sooners
3 mins
Woodi Washington Commits to Sixth Season with Oklahoma Sooners
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
18 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
1 hour
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
1 hour
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app