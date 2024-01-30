CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Tennessee Presence with New Cordova Store

CPR Cell Phone Repair, a leading name in the electronics repair industry, has further extended its footprint in Tennessee with a new store launch in Cordova. Located at 1665 Bonnie Ln, Suite 102, Memphis, TN, the new store is the brainchild of Jonathan Spotts, who also owns a thriving CPR store in Jackson, TN. The CPR store in Cordova is committed to delivering efficient, reliable repair services to the local community.

Expanding Repair Services to Cordova

The Cordova store broadens its service offering beyond cell phone repair. It caters to a comprehensive range of electronic devices, including but not limited to laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, and tablets. The store prides itself on having skilled technicians who are capable of addressing and resolving multiple technical issues.

Committed to Community Service

Being a community-centric enterprise, CPR Cordova operates from Monday to Saturday, between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM. Customers can reach out to the store at 901-509-8890 or connect via email at cordovacpr-stores.com. The store's commitment to serving the local community is reflected in its dedication to providing efficient and reliable repair solutions.

A Leading Franchise in Electronics Repair

Owned by Assurant, Inc., CPR Cell Phone Repair operates over 500 locations internationally. The franchise provides same-day repair and refurbishing services. It has been recognized as the number one franchise for electronics repairs by Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500, a testament to its consistent delivery of quality services and customer satisfaction.