CPI Inflation Data for December Shows Increase, Contradicted by Rental Market Reports

December 2023 witnessed a surprising uptick in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), with a 0.3% increase as opposed to the predicted 0.2%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the primary thrust behind this inflationary surge was the shelter index, contributing to over half of the total monthly enhancement in all items. However, the factual authenticity of the BLS's model for tracking shelter expenses is under scrutiny.

Discrepancies in Rental Market Data

Contrary to the BLS's data, real-world reports from Apartment List and Zillow present a different picture. The Apartment List National Rent Report underlined a fifth straight month of negative rent growth, marking a 0.8% drop in median rent for December. Simultaneously, Zillow's records showed a reduction in both its Observed Rent Index and the Zillow Home Value Index for November 2023.

Inflation Data and its Implications

This 0.3% rise in CPI interrupts a cooldown that continued throughout much of 2023, with rebounding energy costs and high housing prices contributing to overall inflation. Although significantly below the peak reached in 2022, a swift return to pre-pandemic price increases might not be as imminent as policymakers hope.

Impact on Food and Housing Costs

Alongside the shelter index, food costs also experienced a slight increase in December, rising by 0.2%. However, the annual inflation rate remains considerably lower than the previous year, despite the unexpected rise in December's CPI.

Given these discrepancies, questions loom large over the accuracy of the BLS's model for tracking shelter costs and its resultant impact on the CPI.