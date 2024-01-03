en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

COYHL: Cultivating the Next Generation of Hospitality Leaders

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:20 pm EST
COYHL: Cultivating the Next Generation of Hospitality Leaders

The Penn State School of Hospitality Management is set to host its annual Creating Opportunities for Young Hospitality Leaders (COYHL) summer program this year. This six-day camp, aimed at rising high school juniors and seniors, offers a unique opportunity to delve into the hospitality industry. The program is designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the operations of hotels and restaurants, and shed light on the myriad of career opportunities within this dynamic field.

Immersive Experience in Hospitality

COYHL provides participants with a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the hospitality industry. It exposes them to a wide variety of career paths, ranging from hotel management to restaurant operations. Throughout their stay in Penn State dorms, students participate in educational workshops, visits to local hospitality businesses, and hands-on activities that underscore the importance of creativity and customer experience in the industry.

Mentoring by Industry Professionals and Undergraduates

Participants of the COYHL program are not just observing; they’re mentored by faculty and undergraduate students from the Penn State School of Hospitality Management. These mentors, referred to as captains, play a crucial role in the program, offering guidance, support, and sharing their personal experiences with the high school students. This mentorship component offers a unique learning experience, helping to inspire and prepare the next generation of hospitality professionals.

COYHL 2024: A Call for Applications

The COYHL summer program for 2024 is scheduled to run from July 14-19. Applications are currently open for interested students, inviting them to seize this opportunity to explore the exciting and rewarding world of hospitality management. By participating in the COYHL program, students will gain a clear understanding of the hospitality industry, and discover potential career paths that could shape their futures.

0
Education United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rethinking Child Care: Sioux Falls Grapples with Accessibility and Perception

By Geeta Pillai

Kerry Launches Campaign to Combat Rising Trend of Student 'Money Mules'

By BNN Correspondents

Oklahoma School Principal and Coach Charged: Plea Bargain Rejected

By Olalekan Adigun

Mother of Hazing Victim to Run for Brevard School Board Seat

By Shivani Chauhan

University of Jammu Triumphs in Vice Chancellor's Cup Cricket Tourname ...
@Education · 9 mins
University of Jammu Triumphs in Vice Chancellor's Cup Cricket Tourname ...
heart comment 0
The Technological Revolution and its Impact on Employee Training

By BNN Correspondents

The Technological Revolution and its Impact on Employee Training
Higher Education Department Urges Proactive NSFAS Applications Amid Student Protests

By Israel Ojoko

Higher Education Department Urges Proactive NSFAS Applications Amid Student Protests
Summerland Fire Department Champions Community Involvement with Christmas Tree Chipping Fundraiser

By BNN Correspondents

Summerland Fire Department Champions Community Involvement with Christmas Tree Chipping Fundraiser
Cultivating Sustainability: ASU’s Student-Run Garden Nurtures Community Spirit

By Quadri Adejumo

Cultivating Sustainability: ASU's Student-Run Garden Nurtures Community Spirit
Latest Headlines
World News
Mixed Responses for Finnish Government in Recent Public Survey
10 seconds
Mixed Responses for Finnish Government in Recent Public Survey
Basketball Legend Gus Alfieri Passes Away at 87
13 seconds
Basketball Legend Gus Alfieri Passes Away at 87
Life Saving Bank: A Lifeline for Expecting Mothers in Spiti Valley
17 seconds
Life Saving Bank: A Lifeline for Expecting Mothers in Spiti Valley
Classified UFO Briefing Set for House Oversight Committee
20 seconds
Classified UFO Briefing Set for House Oversight Committee
Broward Jail Violence: Spotlight on Inmate Mistreatment
22 seconds
Broward Jail Violence: Spotlight on Inmate Mistreatment
Point Pleasant Beach Triumphs Over Keansburg, Ends Losing Streak
22 seconds
Point Pleasant Beach Triumphs Over Keansburg, Ends Losing Streak
Fascist or Not? Controversy Ignites Over Terminology in Finnish Politics
23 seconds
Fascist or Not? Controversy Ignites Over Terminology in Finnish Politics
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: An NFL Showdown
4 mins
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: An NFL Showdown
YSRCP Government's Efforts in Augmenting Social Security Pension Lauded
4 mins
YSRCP Government's Efforts in Augmenting Social Security Pension Lauded
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
14 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
24 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
4 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app