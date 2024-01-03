COYHL: Cultivating the Next Generation of Hospitality Leaders

The Penn State School of Hospitality Management is set to host its annual Creating Opportunities for Young Hospitality Leaders (COYHL) summer program this year. This six-day camp, aimed at rising high school juniors and seniors, offers a unique opportunity to delve into the hospitality industry. The program is designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the operations of hotels and restaurants, and shed light on the myriad of career opportunities within this dynamic field.

Immersive Experience in Hospitality

COYHL provides participants with a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the hospitality industry. It exposes them to a wide variety of career paths, ranging from hotel management to restaurant operations. Throughout their stay in Penn State dorms, students participate in educational workshops, visits to local hospitality businesses, and hands-on activities that underscore the importance of creativity and customer experience in the industry.

Mentoring by Industry Professionals and Undergraduates

Participants of the COYHL program are not just observing; they’re mentored by faculty and undergraduate students from the Penn State School of Hospitality Management. These mentors, referred to as captains, play a crucial role in the program, offering guidance, support, and sharing their personal experiences with the high school students. This mentorship component offers a unique learning experience, helping to inspire and prepare the next generation of hospitality professionals.

COYHL 2024: A Call for Applications

The COYHL summer program for 2024 is scheduled to run from July 14-19. Applications are currently open for interested students, inviting them to seize this opportunity to explore the exciting and rewarding world of hospitality management. By participating in the COYHL program, students will gain a clear understanding of the hospitality industry, and discover potential career paths that could shape their futures.