Cowboys' Winning Streak Continues: A Resounding Victory Over Northwestern State

In a riveting performance, the McNeese Cowboys extended their winning streak to a remarkable 14 games, defeating the Northwestern State Demons with an unequivocal 89-65 victory on Monday night. This win solidifies the Cowboys' unbeaten status in the Southland Conference, with an overall record now standing at 19-2 and a perfect 8-0 in conference play.

Shumate Shines on the Court

Christian Shumate, a key player for the Cowboys, led the team to triumph with an impressive 15-point contribution and eight rebounds. His prowess on the court was complemented by DJ Richards, who added 14 points and three steals, and Shahada Wells, who chipped in 13 points, displaying remarkable efficiency with 4 for 9 shooting from the field and a perfect 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Northwestern State's Struggles Continue

On the flip side, the Northwestern State Demons, now with a 5-16 record and 3-5 in the conference, were led by Chris Mubiru. Despite the loss, Mubiru put up a valiant fight, scoring 17 points and delivering four assists. Chase Forte also stood out for the Demons with 16 points, six rebounds, and five assists, while Cliff Davis added 15 points to the tally.

The outcome of the game further demonstrates the Cowboys' dominance in the Southland Conference and their unwavering winning streak. Meanwhile, it underlines the Demons' ongoing struggles within the conference, despite the commendable individual performances.