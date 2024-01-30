Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation Allocates $817K to Enhance Life Quality in Southwestern Oregon

The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation (CCUIF), a beacon of hope and support in southwestern Oregon, has recently demonstrated its unwavering commitment to improving local life quality. The Foundation has disbursed a substantial $817,330 in grants to 83 nonprofit entities spanning seven counties in the region. This philanthropic endeavor is part of a semi-annual giving program with distributions made in January and June, serving as an additional testament to the Cow Creek Tribal Board's regular contributions and their enduring tradition of community support.

Beneficiaries of the CCUIF's Grant

In Coos County, five nonprofit organizations have been blessed with a combined sum of $52,000 to bolster various community initiatives. Among the beneficiaries, the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon stands out, receiving $10,000 to fund scholarships for youth programs. Simultaneously, the Coos Bay Coast League has been granted $7,500, earmarked for the construction of two community baseball fields.

Healthcare and Food Security

In a move that highlights the CCUIF's focus on basic needs, the Coquille Valley Hospital District has been allocated $12,000. The funds will be used to hire licensed staff for a new primary care facility, further strengthening the region's healthcare infrastructure. Aiding the fight against hunger, Oregon Coast Community Action has been awarded $15,000. These funds will be dedicated to operational costs for the South Coast Food Share program, a critical initiative aiming at feeding the hungry in the region.

The CCUIF's Mission

The CCUIF's mission extends beyond merely providing financial assistance. It aims to enhance youth education, strengthen families, foster positive youth development, and improve the overall quality of life for people in southwestern Oregon. The emphasis on meeting basic needs and combating hunger is a reflection of the Foundation's deep-seated values and commitment to the community it serves.