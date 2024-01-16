Covington & Burling Welcomes Employment Law Expert Evan Parness as Partner

Renowned employment law expert, Evan Parness, has recently been welcomed to Covington & Burling LLP as a partner, bolstering the firm's already impressive Employment Practice Group in New York. Parness's addition to the firm comes with a rich experience of over 15 years in labor and employment law, further strengthening Covington's legal prowess.

Advertisment

A Wealth of Experience

Parness brings with him a diverse range of experience handling various employment-related legal issues. His expertise includes non-compete litigation, discrimination and retaliation lawsuits, and disputes involving founders and executives. Additionally, he has handled whistleblower claims, ERISA class actions, business tort litigation, and breach of contract cases.

Investigations and Compliance

Advertisment

Besides litigation, Parness's repertoire also includes leading investigations into misconduct and providing strategic advice on employment aspects during mergers and acquisitions. His proficiency extends to helping employers comply with national, state, and local employment laws and crafting strategies for litigation avoidance. These skills will undoubtedly be valuable assets to Covington & Burling.

Academic and Professional Background

Before joining Covington, Parness served as a clerk for Justice Barry T. Albin on the Supreme Court of New Jersey. His academic credentials include a law degree from Cornell Law School and an undergraduate degree from Brown University. This combination of practical experience and academic excellence further solidifies his legal acumen in the field of employment law.