Coventry Police Welcomes New Comfort Dog, K-9 Jovie

In the heart of Rhode Island, the Coventry Police Department has recently introduced a new member to their team – a black Labrador puppy named K-9 Jovie. This adorable addition was graciously provided by Boonefield Labradors, a renowned provider known for their philanthropy in donating comfort dogs to police departments across New England over the past few years.

Training for Comfort

As a new recruit, Jovie has already begun her training journey for comfort certification. She’s under the professional guidance of her handler, Coventry School Resource Officer Jadine Ferri. Upon completion of her training, Jovie will work in tandem with Officer Ferri, providing comfort and support within the community. This unique role makes her an integral part of the police force.

Public Engagement

The Coventry Police Department has taken to social media to share Jovie’s progress and experiences on the job. As a testament to their commitment to community engagement, they have set up an Instagram account for Jovie. The public is invited to follow her journey, providing a unique insight into her training and day-to-day activities.

The Role of Comfort Dogs

Comfort dogs like Jovie play a crucial role in many police departments. Their primary function is to provide emotional support to individuals during stressful situations. This can include comforting witnesses of crime, or providing a sense of calm to those involved in distressing situations. Jovie’s training will equip her with the skills necessary to perform this essential duty, ensuring she can provide a soothing presence when it’s most needed.