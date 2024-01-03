en English
Law

Coventry Police Welcomes New Comfort Dog, K-9 Jovie

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:06 pm EST
Coventry Police Welcomes New Comfort Dog, K-9 Jovie

In the heart of Rhode Island, the Coventry Police Department has recently introduced a new member to their team – a black Labrador puppy named K-9 Jovie. This adorable addition was graciously provided by Boonefield Labradors, a renowned provider known for their philanthropy in donating comfort dogs to police departments across New England over the past few years.

Training for Comfort

As a new recruit, Jovie has already begun her training journey for comfort certification. She’s under the professional guidance of her handler, Coventry School Resource Officer Jadine Ferri. Upon completion of her training, Jovie will work in tandem with Officer Ferri, providing comfort and support within the community. This unique role makes her an integral part of the police force.

Public Engagement

The Coventry Police Department has taken to social media to share Jovie’s progress and experiences on the job. As a testament to their commitment to community engagement, they have set up an Instagram account for Jovie. The public is invited to follow her journey, providing a unique insight into her training and day-to-day activities.

The Role of Comfort Dogs

Comfort dogs like Jovie play a crucial role in many police departments. Their primary function is to provide emotional support to individuals during stressful situations. This can include comforting witnesses of crime, or providing a sense of calm to those involved in distressing situations. Jovie’s training will equip her with the skills necessary to perform this essential duty, ensuring she can provide a soothing presence when it’s most needed.

Law Pets United States
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

