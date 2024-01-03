en English
Business

Covenant Logistics Group’s Share Price Soars by 190% Amid Profitability

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
Covenant Logistics Group's Share Price Soars by 190% Amid Profitability

American freight transportation and logistics company, Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG), has witnessed a significant surge in its share price, soaring 190% over the past three years. In the past week, however, the price experienced a minor decline of 1.9%.

Profitability Fuels Share Price Growth

The share price escalation is primarily attributed to the company becoming profitable within this period. This transition to profitability is a key milestone for investors. The earnings per share (EPS) growth shows a positive correlation with the share price increase.

Total Shareholder Returns Outperform Share Price Returns

The total shareholder return (TSR) for Covenant Logistics Group rose by 196% over the same timeframe, including dividends. This outperforms the share price return alone. Over the past year, shareholders enjoyed a TSR of 35%, inclusive of dividends. This marks an improvement over the annualized return of 17% over the past five years, indicating the company’s recent performance improvement.

Warning Signs Amid Positive Trends

Despite the positive trends, investors are advised to assess market conditions and other critical factors. Certain warning signs with Covenant Logistics Group may raise concerns. Among these is one particular warning sign that is deemed unfavorable. Investors seeking potential winning investments may be interested in a list of growing companies that have recently witnessed insider purchasing.

It is also worth noting that Covenant Logistics Group Inc plans to release its fourth-quarter earnings after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. A live conference call to discuss the earnings release is scheduled for Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Business United States
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

