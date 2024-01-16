Covanta Leads in Transparency: Emissions Data Now Publicly Accessible

In a significant move towards transparency and sustainable waste management, Covanta, a trailblazer in the realm of sustainable materials management, announced that emissions data from the Bristol Resource Recovery Facility, colloquially known as Covanta Bristol, is now available online for the public. By making this information accessible, Covanta allows residents and other interested parties to monitor the operational performance of the facility.

Advertisment

Exceeding Regulatory Requirements

A noteworthy aspect of this initiative is that Covanta's decision to make emissions data available daily goes beyond the requirements of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). The company's commitment to exceed regulatory transparency standards underlines its dedication to fostering trust and confidence among the communities it serves.

Mayor and Covanta's Chief Sustainability Officer Weigh In

Advertisment

Jeffrey Caggiano, the Mayor of Bristol, welcomed this initiative, underscoring the critical role of safety and accountability in the facility's operations. Concurrently, Tequila Smith, Covanta's Chief Sustainability Officer, brought attention to the advantages of Waste-to-Energy technology. She affirmed its contribution to mitigating global warming and propelling recycling and climate goals forward.

Significant Environmental Impact

Covanta Bristol is no small player in the environmental sector. Serving a consortium of 14 communities, the facility manages over 220,000 tons of waste each year. It then converts this substantial amount of waste into renewable energy, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by an impressive 149,000 tons annually. This environmental impact is equivalent to removing 32,000 cars from the road. With this initiative, Covanta reasserts its leadership role in tackling environmental challenges through its network of facilities and services.