Cousin Blobbin Soars Again in 'The Thundermans Return' on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon

The highly anticipated return of 'The Thundermans' to our screens marks not just the reunion of a beloved superhero family but also the re-emergence of the fan-favorite, Cousin Blobbin, portrayed by the talented Harvey Guillen. Set to premiere on both Paramount+ and Nickelodeon on March 7th, 'The Thundermans Return' promises a blend of humor, action, and family drama as the Thundermans find themselves back in Hiddenville following a mission gone wrong. An exclusive clip teasing Cousin Blobbin's hilarious and heartwarming comeback has fans buzzing with excitement.

Back to Hiddenville: A New Adventure Unfolds

After a superhero endeavor doesn't go as planned, the Thundermans are thrust back to their old neighborhood, Hiddenville. Initially, Hank (Chris Tallman) and Barb (Rosa Blasi) relish in their return, while their children, Max (Jack Griffo) and Phoebe (Kira Kosarin), grapple with the idea of relinquishing their superhero identities. The exclusive clip sheds light on the familial dynamics and humor that fans have come to love, featuring Cousin Blobbin offering a less-than-perfect helicopter ride to Hank and Barb. This return is not without its challenges, as new supervillains emerge, threatening the peace of Hiddenville and calling for a family-wide effort to save the day.

Returning Cast and Creative Minds

The ensemble cast, including Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo, Addison Riecke, Diego Velazquez, Maya Le Clark, Chris Tallman, Rosa Blasi, and Harvey Guillen, reprise their roles, bringing back the chemistry and charm that made the show a hit. The project is helmed by Trevor Kirschner, with Jed Spingarn, Kosarin, Griffo, Dan Cross, and David Hoge serving as executive producers. Their collective vision aims to recapture the magic of the original series while introducing fresh challenges and villains to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Where to Watch and What to Expect

The Thundermans Return will be available for streaming in the United States, Canada, Australia, the U.K., Latin America, and Italy on Paramount+ and will air on Nickelodeon on March 7th at 7 PM EST. With an approximate runtime of 85-90 minutes, the film combines action, comedy, and crime, ensuring a thrilling experience for viewers of all ages. Fans can look forward to a nostalgic trip back to Hiddenville filled with laughter, suspense, and, most importantly, the power of family.

As the Thundermans take on new adversaries and navigate the complexities of their dual lives, viewers will be reminded of the enduring appeal of superhero tales. The return of familiar faces, coupled with the introduction of new villains, sets the stage for an epic showdown that will undoubtedly captivate audiences worldwide. With its heartwarming moments, comedic relief, and action-packed sequences, 'The Thundermans Return' is poised to become a new classic for fans old and new.