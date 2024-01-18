Courtney Sanchez Joins Tubi as Chief Strategy Officer, Eyes on Global Expansion

Fox has recently announced the appointment of Courtney Sanchez as Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President of Operations for their free, ad-supported streaming service, Tubi. Sanchez brings a wealth of experience from her previous roles at HBO and Vimeo, where she served as COO, making her uniquely equipped to navigate the rapidly evolving media and technology landscape. This strategic move signifies Tubi's commitment to capitalizing on the growth potential of ad-supported entertainment and their aim to distinguish themselves in the U.S. market and expand globally.

Tubi: Harnessing the Power of Ad-Supported Entertainment

With an increasing number of Generation Z consumers turning to professional, full-length TV content, Tubi's platform offers a robust library of free content and advanced advertising technology. The platform is particularly popular among this demographic, with 80% watching short-form videos weekly and 70% consuming TV content every week. Tubi's strategic focus on this younger audience, who prefer ad-supported models, is a key part of their growth strategy.

Seizing the Opportunity: Tubi's Global Expansion

As of September 2023, Tubi reported approximately 74 million monthly active users and has expanded its reach to Canada, Australia, and Central America. Despite facing competition from Paramount’s Pluto TV, Tubi has succeeded in penetrating one in four households in the U.S. market. With Sanchez's strategic expertise, Tubi is poised to further differentiate itself and scale its successful model globally.

Sanchez: A Strategic Asset for Tubi

Courtney Sanchez, with over 20 years of experience in the media and technology sectors, is set to drive Tubi's growth through the strategic use of data and market insights. Anjali Sud, CEO of Tubi, expressed enthusiasm for Sanchez's appointment, particularly in light of the platform's traction with younger audiences. Sanchez's role at Tubi will focus on optimizing the platform's unique ad technology, vast content library, and growing audience to create a differentiated offering for advertisers, content creators, and viewers.