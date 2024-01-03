Courtney R. White Takes Helm as Interim President of Utah Tech University

The academic landscape of Utah is set for a significant transition. Courtney R. White has been appointed as the interim president of Utah Tech University commencing Friday, marking a new chapter in the institution’s leadership. He will assume the reins from outgoing President Richard ‘Biff’ Williams, who is stepping down after an impactful decade to chart new professional horizons.

Presidential Search Underway

The Utah Board of Higher Education is not resting on its laurels, though. Preparations are in motion to find a permanent replacement, including the assembly of a dedicated presidential search committee. The quest for the right candidate capable of steering Utah Tech University towards a promising future is a task of paramount importance.

White’s Impressive Pedigree

Courtney R. White is not a stranger to the corridors of higher education. His career is marked by a broad spectrum of roles such as chief of staff and associate vice president of executive affairs at Utah Tech. His strategic insights have been crucial in shaping the university’s growth trajectory. Before his tenure at Utah Tech, he served the Nevada, Oregon, and Utah Systems of Higher Education and held significant positions at the University of Oregon and the Utah Education Association.

An Educated Leader for the Educational Institution

White’s academic prowess matches his administrative acumen. He boasts a collection of degrees from Snow College, Utah State University, and the University of Utah, complemented by a law degree from the University of Oregon. His education, combined with his vast experience, makes him a formidable candidate to guide Utah Tech University during this transitional phase.

The appointment has been met with optimism. Amanda Covington, chair of the Utah Board of Higher Education, expressed her confidence in White’s capabilities, stating she believes he will successfully lead Utah Tech during this crucial period.