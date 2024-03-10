Courtney B. Vance Predicts Twins with Angela Bassett Will Pursue Acting in College

At the 18th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards in Los Angeles, Courtney B. Vance shared exclusive insights with PEOPLE about his family's future in the acting world. Vance, known for his role in Lovecraft Country, discussed the potential of his 18-year-old twins, Bronwyn and Slater, following in their famous parents' footsteps into acting, hinting that college might be the turning point for their careers.

Family Legacy and Parental Influence

Vance and his wife, Angela Bassett, have nurtured a home environment that, while steeped in the arts, does not pressure their children into the entertainment industry. Despite their high-profile careers, Vance insists that to their twins, they are just regular parents. However, significant moments, such as Bassett's honorary Oscar and her role in Black Panther, have left indelible marks on Bronwyn and Slater, suggesting an underlying appreciation for the craft that may blossom in their college years.

Life Beyond the Limelight

Aside from discussing their children's futures, Vance revealed how he and Bassett unwind when not enveloped in Hollywood's glitz. Their downtime includes watching reality shows like Love Is Blind and attending plays in New York, showcasing a balanced life that blends ordinary pleasures with cultural enrichment. This grounding may serve their twins well, offering them a perspective on fame that is both informed and detached.

Resilience in the Face of Adversity

The conversation also touched on how Vance and Bassett handle the volatile nature of Hollywood acclaim. Their philosophy of remaining steadfast regardless of the industry's ebbs and flows speaks to a resilience that they likely impart to Bronwyn and Slater. Emphasizing the importance of self-worth over external validation, Vance's outlook on fame and success offers a valuable lesson in perseverance and humility.

This glimpse into the lives of one of Hollywood's most admired families reveals not just the potential for a new generation of talent, but also the values that have kept Vance and Bassett grounded in an industry known for its highs and lows. As their twins stand on the cusp of adulthood, the blend of legacy, humility, and resilience they inherit from their parents may well define their path, whether it leads to the stage and screen or elsewhere.