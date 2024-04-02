Country Star Zach Bryan's Birthday Bash: Cake Chaos with Mets' Pete Alonso and Brianna LaPaglia

Country sensation Zach Bryan experienced an unforgettable 28th birthday celebration, marked by a playful, albeit chaotic, cake ambush. The event, which took place in a New York bar, saw Bryan, accompanied by Mets star Pete Alonso, become the center of a surprise party that took a messy turn. A video capturing the moment, shared on social media, showcases the initial shock and subsequent cake bombardment, leaving the Grammy-winning artist covered in pastry.

Advertisment

Surprise Gone Wild

The video unfolded with Bryan entering the bar, only to be greeted by an unexpected sight. His confusion quickly turned into disbelief as he was struck by a two-layer cake, causing him to stumble. The scene escalated as friends continued to pelt him with more cake, all while his dog made a swift exit. Amid the frenzy, Bryan's girlfriend, social media influencer Brianna LaPaglia, also known as Brianna Chickenfry, delivered the final touch by smearing cake on his face, effectively sealing the birthday surprise.

Public Reaction and Aftermath

Advertisment

Following the post on Bar Stool Sports' social media, fans and followers expressed their astonishment and amusement at the elaborate prank. Comments ranged from humorous disbelief to concern over the intensity of the 'celebration.' Despite the initial shock, the event highlighted the strong bonds within Bryan's circle, showcasing a lighter side to the country music star's life. Notably, this birthday surprise comes after Bryan and LaPaglia publicly confirmed their relationship, bringing personal milestones to the forefront of their public personas.

A Brief Respite Before the Tour

This memorable birthday event for <a href="https://sg.news.yahoo.com/zach-