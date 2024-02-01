Chris Young's Charges Dismissed, Expresses Gratitude with New Song

Country music star, Chris Young, breathed a sigh of relief as all charges against him were dismissed following an altercation at Nashville's Dawg House bar. The charges, which included disorderly conduct, assaulting an officer, and resisting arrest, were dropped after a thorough review of security footage by the District Attorney. The footage revealed that an agent from the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission was the one who initiated physical contact, pushing Young to the ground and causing visible bruising.

Young Expresses Gratitude

Following the dismissal of the charges, Young took to Instagram to express his heartfelt gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support during the ordeal. His message was clear and heartfelt, stating that the support he received from his fans meant the world to him. As a token of his appreciation, Young announced the surprise release of a new single, 'Double Down'.

Addressing Online Critics

In the same video message, Young also addressed online critics who questioned his actions during the incident. In an attempt to clarify the situation, he shared a clip from the security footage, proving that he did not initiate the physical contact with the agents. This move silenced the critics and further bolstered his position.

'Double Down' and Upcoming Album Release

'Double Down' is a part of Young's forthcoming album, 'Young Love & Saturday Nights', set to be released on March 22 through Sony Music Nashville. The unexpected release of the song serves as a thank you to his fans, and an acknowledgment of their unwavering support. With the charges now behind him, Young is eagerly looking forward to the release of his new album and the subsequent tour.